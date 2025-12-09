The Red Cross Fair 2025 brings 11 days of food, culture, charity, and famous shops to Lumpini Park

A lot of the information for the fair and at the fair will be in Thai. If you are not able to read Thai too well, you should always have a translation app handy or come with someone who can read Thai for both onsite and online.

The cool season arrives with the joyful event that Thais look forward to each year. The Red Cross Fair 2025 returns to brighten the city once again at Lumpini Park under the theme A Hundred Hearts United in Gratitude for the Compassion of the Patroness of the Thai Red Cross Society.

This year, the Thai Red Cross Society offers extensive on-ground activities at Lumpini Park, Bangkok, running from December 11 to 21, between 11am to 11pm.

Online participation is also available 24 hours a day via www.iredcross.org and the iRedcross platform, featuring virtual games, online charity activities, and donation channels all in one place.

Highlighted zones at Lumpini Park where you meet celebrities, enjoy food, and join packed activities for 11 days

This is expected to be one of the liveliest areas of the fair, bringing together booths run by celebrities and entertainment industry figures. Some of the stars scheduled to meet fans include Pon, Gina, Reindeer, and Natty at the Ruamjai Dara Zone. Visitors can buy products, make merit, and meet their favourite celebrities, with all proceeds going to the Thai Red Cross Society.

Food lovers can explore the Flavours of Siam by Lin Tid Pro – Starred Menu Zone, which brings together top dishes from different regions of Thailand. Visitors can enjoy famous specialities and recommended menus from popular restaurants throughout the entire 11-day event.

Online activities at the Red Cross Fair

Those who prefer convenience or are living outside Bangkok can join the fair online through the iRedcross platform. Activities include:

Egg Scoop Charity Game – a traditional temple-fair style lucky draw brought to the digital screen

– a traditional temple-fair style lucky draw brought to the digital screen 9 virtual mini-games , including balloon darts, ring toss, bingo, and more

, including balloon darts, ring toss, bingo, and more Online Red Cross Lottery – choose your shop and select your favourite numbers

– choose your shop and select your favourite numbers Online fortune-telling from famous astrologers representing four associations

from famous astrologers representing four associations e-Commerce shopping with leading partner stores

with leading partner stores Donation campaigns in multiple formats organised by the Thai Red Cross Society

All activities are designed to be enjoyable while allowing participants to earn merit and try their luck at the same time.

How to buy the Thai Red Cross Lottery and win gold worth over 4 million baht

A major highlight of the Red Cross Fair is the annual Thai Red Cross Lottery. This year, the lottery is available exclusively through the iRedcross platform, making donations easier than ever. Sales run from now until December 21.

Single tickets start at 100 baht each. The draw takes place on December 21. Follow the steps below to try your luck:

Visit https://www.iredcross.org/raffle/ and log in. Select the participating organisation whose lottery shop you want to support. Examples include: Revenue Department of the Thai Red Cross Society

Suan Sunandha Alumni Association under Royal Patronage

TMBThanachart Bank (TTB)

Kasetsart University

Interlink Heart Foundation

Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Rotary Club of Bangkok–Ratchadapisek

Royal Thai Air Force

Chulalongkorn University

Federation of Thai Industries

Department of Local Administration The sales period for each organisation can be checked on the iRedcross platform. Choose your lottery type – single ticket or 10-ticket set – or search for your preferred number.

Single ticket: 100 baht each

Ticket set (10 tickets): 1,000 baht

Click ‘Buy this ticket’ or ‘Add to cart’ if purchasing multiple numbers. Fill in your ID details for winner verification. Choose a payment method and complete payment within 15 minutes. Check your order in the Order History menu.

Results can be checked on www.iredcross.org from December 22 onwards.

Prizes worth over 4,000,000 baht

1st Prize: 40-baht gold bar (1 prize)

40-baht gold bar (1 prize) 2nd Prize: 10-baht gold bar (1 prize)

10-baht gold bar (1 prize) 3rd Prize: 5-baht gold bar (1 prize)

5-baht gold bar (1 prize) 4th Prize: 2-baht gold necklace (1 prize)

2-baht gold necklace (1 prize) 5th Prize: 1-baht gold necklace (2 prizes)

1-baht gold necklace (2 prizes) Last 3 digits prize: Central Group e-Voucher worth 3,000 baht (200 prizes)

You can also book online fortune-telling sessions at the Red Cross Fair

Fortune-telling is one of the most popular activities every year. This year features astrologers from four associations:

International Astrology Association

Thai Traditional Medicine & Astrology Federation

Astrology Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage

Siri Wattana Cheshire Foundation

Bookings can be made in advance via www.iredcross.org. Online readings will be available throughout the fair from December 11 to 22.

For those who believe in destiny, combining fortune-telling with purchasing charity lottery tickets adds an extra touch of excitement to this year’s visit.

How to get to the Red Cross Fair

Organisers recommend using public transport due to the expected large turnout. However, parking is also available for those driving.

BTS and MRT

BTS: Ratchadamri Station (Exit 4) and Sala Daeng Station (Exit 6)

Ratchadamri Station (Exit 4) and Sala Daeng Station (Exit 6) MRT: Silom Station (Exit 1) and Lumpini Station (Exit 3)

Shuttle bus

Shuttle services run between the National Stadium and Benchakitti Forest Park to Lumpini Park.

Bus routes

Via Sarasin Road: 50, 505, A3

50, 505, A3 Via Ratchadamri Road: 15, 50, 76, 77, 505, 514, A3

15, 50, 76, 77, 505, 514, A3 Via Witthayu Road: 13, 50, 62, 76, 505, A3

13, 50, 62, 76, 505, A3 Via Rama IV Road: 4, 45, 47, 50, 67, 76, 141, 505, A3

Taxi drop-off points

In front of the U Chu Liang Building (Rama IV Road)

Bus stop opposite Lumpini Police Station (Witthayu Road)

Parking locations (private cars)

Ratchadamri Gate parking area: around 150 cars (fees apply)

Lumpini Park parking, Gate 1 (Witthayu Road): around 200 cars

Benchakitti Forest Park parking: around 300 cars + 400 motorcycles (Skywalk access to the fair)

National Stadium parking: around 100 cars

The Red Cross Fair 2025 at Lumpini Park brings together multiple dimensions – honouring the Royal Patroness, raising funds to support those in need, entertainment from celebrities and artists, delicious food from across Thailand, and accessible online activities for everyone.

Whether you choose to enjoy the fair in person at Lumpini Park or join via the iRedcross platform from home, you can support the Thai Red Cross Society’s missions.

If you are looking for a year-end event filled with joy and generosity, the Red Cross Fair 2025 is one you should not miss.

Information source: Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Red Cross Fair

The Thaiger key summary

This year’s Red Cross Fair combines on-ground activities at Lumpini Park with full 24-hour online participation via iRedcross.

Major attractions include celebrity-run booths, regional food stalls, charity games, online fortune-telling, and a large charity lottery with gold prizes.

The Thai Red Cross Society uses the event to raise funds while offering both entertainment and a cultural experience for visitors.