Bangkok’s brightest festive countdown happens at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside

The festive season is upon us, and Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok is pulling out all the stops. The hotel turns the entire stretch of its riverside property into a festive playground in December, with a full programme for both Christmas and New Year. You can go for a stylish family dinner, an Italian lunch that stretches into the afternoon, or a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks that rise above the water.

Here’s what you can expect from Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok this year.

Christmas Eve along the river

Christmas Eve at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok is less about choosing a single restaurant and more about deciding what style of celebration fits your mood. The river becomes the backdrop for every option. Across the property, from the Lobby and Feast to Thara Thong, Giorgio’s, and Siam Yacht Club, the sound of Christmas carols makes the night feel extra special.

Feast, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, offers a Christmas Eve buffet perfect for a family feast. The menu leans into the classics you expect at a holiday dinner, including premium seafood on ice, festive roasts, and a long line of desserts. You can settle into either the cosy indoor dining room or the open-air riverside terrace, while carolers move through the space and fill the evening with familiar melodies.

Feast, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, 2,500++ baht per person (3,900++ baht with beverage package), 1,250++ baht per kid 6 to 11 years, free for kids 0 to 5 years.

A dessert selection no one can resist. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok

Giorgio’s takes the night in a different direction. Instead of a buffet, Chef Marco presents a six-course Italian menu built around dishes that have a place in Italian traditions. Tagliatelle with Scallop and Black Truffle arrives as one of the highlights, followed by Merluzzo Porchettato and finished with Bonet Piemontese. The restaurant stays open from midday into the evening, so you can wander in for an early celebration or make a late-night dinner the centre of your Christmas Eve plans.

Giorgio’s, 12pm to 10pm, 1,688++ baht per person (3,088++ baht with beverage package), 844++ baht per kid 6 to 11 years.

Want something distinctly Thai instead? Thara Thong offers Royal Thai cuisine in a riverside pavilion that comes alive with classical music and dance. The à la carte menu lets you craft your own holiday dinner while taking in a setting that feels away from a typical city restaurant. It’s a quiet, elegant way to spend Christmas Eve.

Thara Thong, 6pm to 10pm, à la carte menu.

Siam Yacht Club brings the night back to a more cosmopolitan atmosphere. Its festive set menu includes Boston lobster, king crab, foie gras, and fine wines, with a DJ and live band playing through the night. Since the restaurant stays open until 1am, it’s a perfect gathering place if you want Christmas Eve to carry on a little longer.

Siam Yacht Club, 5pm to 1am, 1,988++ baht per adult (3,388++ baht with beverage package).

A Christmas Day that stretches from brunch to late evening

Christmas Day at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside feels warm and relaxed. Like Christmas Eve, you can expect to hear Christmas carols at the Lobby,, Feast, Giorgio’s, and Siam Yacht Club throughout the day.

You can start your holiday at Feast, where the Christmas Brunch Buffet fills the afternoon with imported seafood, roasted turkey, pastries, and enough desserts to keep your taste buds and stomach content. Coming with the whole family? Don’t be surprised if you end up staying too long here. Later in the day, the Christmas Dinner Buffet continues the celebrations with a fresh lineup of seafood, carving stations, and traditional sweets.

Feast, Christmas Brunch, 12pm to 3pm, 2,500++ baht per person (3,900++ baht with beverage package), 1,250++ baht per kid 6 to 11 years / Christmas Dinner, 5pm to 9pm, 1,800++ baht per person (990++ baht with beverage package).

If you want an Italian Christmas, make your way to Giorgio’s. The restaurant serves a dedicated set menu of seasonal favourites supported by a curated wine list. It stays open until the early hours of the next morning, so you have the freedom to treat Christmas Day as a long, steady celebration.

Giorgio’s, 12pm to 1am, 1,688++ baht per person (3,088++ baht with beverage package).

Siam Yacht Club holds onto the energy of Christmas Eve, serving a premium set menu alongside DJ sets and band performances. Its setting right by the river gives Christmas Day a sense of occasion without feeling overly formal.

Siam Yacht Club, 5pm to 1am, 1,988++ baht per person (3,388 baht per person with beverage package).

Outrageously fabulous New Year’s Eve gala dinner and countdown

Christmas at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok is truly enchanting, but the hotel manages to make New Year’s Eve even more impressive. The Grand Countdown Celebration spans Feast, Giorgio’s, and Thara Thong, turning all three venues into one continuous dining experience from 7pm all the way to 1am.

Start your night by exploring the lavish buffet, where you’ll find premium seafood, foie gras, carving stations, and desserts. Every seat includes a full-night open bar beverage package, too, so you can toast to the new year with cheers and laughter.

Moreover, there’s a full entertainment lineup, including Thai Classical Dance at Thara Thong, a magic show, a cabaret show, and DJs to get you dancing into the early hours. As the final minutes of the year approach, gather along the riverfront to watch the fireworks rise over the Chao Phraya. The view stretches across the water, filling the sky with colour as music carries through the night. It’s an experience that has earned its reputation as one of Bangkok’s most impressive countdowns.

Feast, Giorgio’s, and Thara Thong, 7pm to 1am, 12,888++ baht (indoor seating), 14,888++ baht (outdoor seating), 16,888++ baht (first row by the river), 6,444++ baht (kids price).

If you’d rather ring in 2026 in party mode with your whole crew, Siam Yacht Club runs its own countdown celebration with a premium buffet, open bar, and DJs and live bands playing from 8.30pm to 1 am. The fireworks look fantastic from there as well, thanks to the restaurant’s panoramic riverfront view.

Siam Yacht Club, 7pm to 1am, 19,888++ baht per person.

Gifting the season with festive hampers

If you need a gift for the season, the hotel has launched its Royal Orchid Sheraton Hamper Collection 2025. There are two sets to choose from: the Premium Set and the Deluxe Set. The Premium Set comes with ten items, such as Christmas cookies, Rummo pasta, Rustichella Pandorino, and a bottle of red wine. The Deluxe Set, on the other hand, offers 12 items, including artisanal chocolates, Toschi dark cherry, and premium wine, among others.

You can also create your own hamper from Italian treats, homemade cakes, and festive cookies. It works well for family gifts, office presents, or just as a treat for yourself.

Premium Set, 4,288 baht net / Deluxe Set, 4,988 baht net

How to join the celebrations

You can reserve a table through LINE OA @rosheratonbangkok, email events.rosh@sheraton.com, or call +66 (0) 2 266 0123. Make sure to book as soon as possible because there are Early Birds savings for anyone who pre-pays before December 13.

If you want a December full of long meals, river views, live music, and a countdown that’s actually memorable, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok has your festive season covered.

