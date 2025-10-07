This hotel on Sukhumvit 12 is also a speakeasy

Looking for a place to stay in Bangkok where you can wake up, work, and party without leaving the building? The Lobby Bar & Bed is the answer

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya27 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
106 4 minutes read
This hotel on Sukhumvit 12 is also a speakeasy | Thaiger
The room at The Lobby Bar & Bed offers a stylish and comfy stay. Image via The Lobby Bar & Bed

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • The Lobby Bar & Bed is a great hotel option for digital nomads, expats, locals, and tourists in Bangkok who want more than just a bed because it allows you to work, socialise, and sleep without ever leaving the building.
  • Airbnb suites with tasteful design and skyline views give you comfort and privacy right in the middle of Sukhumvit.
  • Thanks to its location inside Sukhumvit Plaza in Korean Town, it feels like a secret spot while being in the heart of Bangkok.

Bangkok welcomes millions of visitors every year, so it’s only natural that it has no shortage of hotels, bars, and co-working hubs. But very few places bring all three together quite like The Lobby Bar & Bed. Hidden away on the 4th floor of Korean Town’s Sukhumvit Plaza, this boutique hotel allows you to sleep, work, and party without ever leaving the building. Plus, it manages to feel like a secret while being right in the heart of the city.

Spend a day here and you’ll quickly understand why it’s become a favourite for digital nomads, tourists, and locals who want more from their stay than just a bed for the night. To give you a little sneak peek, here’s what a night and day look like at The Lobby Bar & Bed.

On this page

Click to jump to section Summary
Party at the speakeasy A secret bar with Thai craft beers, cocktails, DJ sets, and weekend promotions that attract both locals and travellers.
Stay and wake up to city views Stylish Airbnb suites with polished design, cosy corners, and skyline views right above the bar.
Work hard, play harder By day, the bar turns into a co-working space with fast Wi-Fi, while the neighbourhood offers food, shopping, nightlife, and green escapes.

Party at the speakeasy

The speakeasy at The Lobby Bar &amp; Bed at night
The speakeasy at The Lobby Bar & Bed at night is as lively as Bangkok. Image via The Lobby Bar & Bed

The bar at The Lobby is one of the best-kept secrets in Sukhumvit. Known for its curated lineup of Thai craft beers, you can sip everything from crisp lagers to small-batch IPAs that showcase Bangkok’s growing brewing culture here. If beer isn’t your first choice, the cocktail menu features both international classics and Thai-inspired creations.

You can enjoy your drink in a red-lit room with a luxurious aesthetic. With rows of craft beers and cocktails lined up behind the bar, vintage-style hanging lamps, plush leather banquettes, and the occasional sports game playing on the big screen, it feels like a mash-up of old-world glamour and playful modern age. When the DJ booth comes alive, the energy becomes more irresistible.

Related Articles

Come by on a weekend night and you’ll find Bangkok’s coolest citizens shoulder-to-shoulder with international travellers making their first, middle, or final stops of the evening. And with regular promotions like Buy 1 Get 1 Nights and Ladies’ Free-Flow, there’s always a reason to stay for just one more round.

Stay and wake up to city views

One of the rooms at The Lobby Bar &amp; Be
The rooms at The Lobby Bar & Bed are eclectic. Image via The Lobby Bar & Bed

Perhaps the most underrated part of The Lobby Bar & Bed is what happens after the party. Rather than negotiating taxis or late-night rides home, you can simply head upstairs to the hotel part of the establishment. The 5th and 6th floors of the building are home to one-, two-, and three-bedroom Airbnb suites.

Designed with the same sense of style as the bar itself, each room has polished concrete floors, exposed textures, and eclectic décor with deep-toned colours. They’re very stylish, yes, but also cosy and warm thanks to the soft ambient lighting, plush bedding, and plenty of corners to curl up, read, or work. In addition, the breathtaking city view framed by the windows is a reminder that you’re staying right in the heart of Bangkok.

Mornings if you’re staying at The Lobby Bar & Bed can start in unusual ways. You can wander down from your suite and order your first coffee of the day while sitting at the same counter where DJs spin tracks the night before. And if you happen to be in a holiday mood, ordering a breakfast beer isn’t out of the question as well.

Work hard, play harder

The speakeasy in the afternoon at The Lobby Bar &amp; Bed
The speakeasy in the afternoon is a great place to catch up on work (or continue your party). Image via The Lobby Bar & Bed

Maybe you’re a digital nomad, maybe you just want to fire off a few emails before heading out. Either way, The Lobby Bar takes on a whole new role by day as it turns its speakeasy glow into a co-working space. The fast Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and calm atmosphere will help you get through your to-do list without distraction.

Once you close your laptop and wander outside the door, you’ll already be surrounded by food: street stalls sizzling with Thai classics, Korean barbecue restaurants spilling out onto the platz, and international dining options lining the street.

If shopping is on the cards, Terminal 21 is less than a ten-minute stroll. If nightlife is calling, Soi Nana and Soi Cowboy are close enough for a late adventure. And if you’d rather trade the noise for some greenery, Benjakitti Park is nearby, with tree-lined paths and lake views for a rare moment of peace. Asok BTS and the MRT are a few minutes’ walk away, too, which means Bangkok opens up in every direction.

The signage of The Lobby Bar &amp; Bed Bangkok
The signage will welcome you to the bar and bed. Image via The Lobby Bar & Bed

The Lobby Bar & Bed brings something different to Sukhumvit. You can party late, retreat upstairs, and roll into the next day as if the night never ended. It’s social but private, lively but comfy, and you’ll be glad to know about it when you want the city at your fingertips but still crave a sense of retreat.

Details

Address: 4th floor, Korean Town (Sukhumvit Plaza), Sukhumvit Soi 12

Bar hours: Monday to Tuesday, 6pm to 2am / Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 2am

Bar dress code: Smart casual (no sandals)

Instagram: @lobby.barbed

Facebook: The Lobby Bar & Bed

Website: thelobbybarandbed.com

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

37 seconds ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

51 seconds ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

29 minutes ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

33 minutes ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

56 minutes ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

1 hour ago
Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

17 hours ago
Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police

18 hours ago
Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

18 hours ago
Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes

19 hours ago
Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison

19 hours ago
Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis

19 hours ago
Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun

20 hours ago
Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi

20 hours ago
One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi

21 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge

21 hours ago
Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father | Thaiger Thailand News

Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father

21 hours ago
3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation

21 hours ago
Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected | Thaiger Thailand News

Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected

22 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid

23 hours ago
Iranian man poses as police and extorts money from Indian men in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man poses as police and extorts money from Indian men in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation | Thaiger Thailand News

Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation

24 hours ago
Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl

1 day ago
Bangkok TravelFeatured hotelsLifestyleSponsored
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya27 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
106 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia