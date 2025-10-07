This hotel on Sukhumvit 12 is also a speakeasy

The Thaiger key takeaways

The Lobby Bar & Bed is a great hotel option for digital nomads, expats, locals, and tourists in Bangkok who want more than just a bed because it allows you to work, socialise, and sleep without ever leaving the building.

Airbnb suites with tasteful design and skyline views give you comfort and privacy right in the middle of Sukhumvit.

Thanks to its location inside Sukhumvit Plaza in Korean Town, it feels like a secret spot while being in the heart of Bangkok.

Bangkok welcomes millions of visitors every year, so it’s only natural that it has no shortage of hotels, bars, and co-working hubs. But very few places bring all three together quite like The Lobby Bar & Bed. Hidden away on the 4th floor of Korean Town’s Sukhumvit Plaza, this boutique hotel allows you to sleep, work, and party without ever leaving the building. Plus, it manages to feel like a secret while being right in the heart of the city.

Spend a day here and you’ll quickly understand why it’s become a favourite for digital nomads, tourists, and locals who want more from their stay than just a bed for the night. To give you a little sneak peek, here’s what a night and day look like at The Lobby Bar & Bed.

On this page

Click to jump to section Summary Party at the speakeasy A secret bar with Thai craft beers, cocktails, DJ sets, and weekend promotions that attract both locals and travellers. Stay and wake up to city views Stylish Airbnb suites with polished design, cosy corners, and skyline views right above the bar. Work hard, play harder By day, the bar turns into a co-working space with fast Wi-Fi, while the neighbourhood offers food, shopping, nightlife, and green escapes.

Party at the speakeasy

The bar at The Lobby is one of the best-kept secrets in Sukhumvit. Known for its curated lineup of Thai craft beers, you can sip everything from crisp lagers to small-batch IPAs that showcase Bangkok’s growing brewing culture here. If beer isn’t your first choice, the cocktail menu features both international classics and Thai-inspired creations.

You can enjoy your drink in a red-lit room with a luxurious aesthetic. With rows of craft beers and cocktails lined up behind the bar, vintage-style hanging lamps, plush leather banquettes, and the occasional sports game playing on the big screen, it feels like a mash-up of old-world glamour and playful modern age. When the DJ booth comes alive, the energy becomes more irresistible.

Come by on a weekend night and you’ll find Bangkok’s coolest citizens shoulder-to-shoulder with international travellers making their first, middle, or final stops of the evening. And with regular promotions like Buy 1 Get 1 Nights and Ladies’ Free-Flow, there’s always a reason to stay for just one more round.

Stay and wake up to city views

Perhaps the most underrated part of The Lobby Bar & Bed is what happens after the party. Rather than negotiating taxis or late-night rides home, you can simply head upstairs to the hotel part of the establishment. The 5th and 6th floors of the building are home to one-, two-, and three-bedroom Airbnb suites.

Designed with the same sense of style as the bar itself, each room has polished concrete floors, exposed textures, and eclectic décor with deep-toned colours. They’re very stylish, yes, but also cosy and warm thanks to the soft ambient lighting, plush bedding, and plenty of corners to curl up, read, or work. In addition, the breathtaking city view framed by the windows is a reminder that you’re staying right in the heart of Bangkok.

Mornings if you’re staying at The Lobby Bar & Bed can start in unusual ways. You can wander down from your suite and order your first coffee of the day while sitting at the same counter where DJs spin tracks the night before. And if you happen to be in a holiday mood, ordering a breakfast beer isn’t out of the question as well.

Work hard, play harder

Maybe you’re a digital nomad, maybe you just want to fire off a few emails before heading out. Either way, The Lobby Bar takes on a whole new role by day as it turns its speakeasy glow into a co-working space. The fast Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and calm atmosphere will help you get through your to-do list without distraction.

Once you close your laptop and wander outside the door, you’ll already be surrounded by food: street stalls sizzling with Thai classics, Korean barbecue restaurants spilling out onto the platz, and international dining options lining the street.

If shopping is on the cards, Terminal 21 is less than a ten-minute stroll. If nightlife is calling, Soi Nana and Soi Cowboy are close enough for a late adventure. And if you’d rather trade the noise for some greenery, Benjakitti Park is nearby, with tree-lined paths and lake views for a rare moment of peace. Asok BTS and the MRT are a few minutes’ walk away, too, which means Bangkok opens up in every direction.

The Lobby Bar & Bed brings something different to Sukhumvit. You can party late, retreat upstairs, and roll into the next day as if the night never ended. It’s social but private, lively but comfy, and you’ll be glad to know about it when you want the city at your fingertips but still crave a sense of retreat.

Details

Address: 4th floor, Korean Town (Sukhumvit Plaza), Sukhumvit Soi 12

Bar hours: Monday to Tuesday, 6pm to 2am / Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 2am

Bar dress code: Smart casual (no sandals)

Instagram: @lobby.barbed

Facebook: The Lobby Bar & Bed

Website: thelobbybarandbed.com

Sponsored