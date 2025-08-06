Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots

Despite border tensions and global economic uncertainty, Bangkok is stealing the travel spotlight once again — officially named one of the world’s top five most searched and booked destinations for summer this year.

Booking.com’s latest global survey has revealed that the Thai capital remains a firm favourite among international travellers this year, ranking alongside exotic hotspots like Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, Tokyo in Japan, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“The Thai government is ready to welcome tourists from around the world with confidence in the value of Thai culture, excellent service, and international safety standards to ensure that every trip in Thailand is an unforgettable experience,” said Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikan Wattanachan.

The survey, based on booking data and search trends across millions of users, reflects Bangkok’s continued magnetic appeal—fuelled by vibrant culture, world-famous street food, stylish shopping, and unforgettable experiences.

According to the Thai government, even as Thailand navigates political tensions and an ongoing border dispute with Cambodia, its capital city has held strong as a magnet for tourists seeking unique and sustainable travel adventures.

Booking.com noted that the trend for experience-based travel continues to grow this year, with visitors choosing destinations like Bangkok for their ability to offer deeper cultural connections.

From January 1 to August 3, Thailand recorded a staggering 19.6 million foreign tourist arrivals, according to the latest figures released on August 4.

The top five countries sending tourists to Thailand this year are:

China: 2,733,160 (over 2.7 million) visitors

Malaysia: 2,700,103 visitors

India: 1,390,693 (nearly 1.4 million) visitors

Russia: 1,124,467 (over 1.1 million) visitors

South Korea: 918,372 visitors

China’s return to the top spot signals renewed confidence in outbound travel and strong regional ties.

Sasikan highlighted the government’s efforts to elevate Thailand’s global image, promote sustainable tourism, and ensure that the country remains a top destination.

Bangkok may be buzzing with traffic and temple bells, but it’s also buzzing with bookings—proving that when it comes to travel, the City of Angels still rules.