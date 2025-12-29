Cement mixer truck brings downs power lines, topples eight utility poles

One pedestrian injured and widespread power outage reported after early-morning accident on Phahonyothin Road

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 10:55 AM
A major traffic and infrastructure incident unfolded in northern Bangkok on Monday morning after a cement mixer truck struck overhead power lines, snapping cables and knocking down multiple utility poles near the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters. The accident left one pedestrian injured and caused a power outage across a busy stretch of Phahonyothin Road, prompting an urgent response from police and emergency crews.Designed by The Thaiger

The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on December 29, 2025, on the outbound side of Phahonyothin Road near Soi Phahonyothin 43, close to the Bang Khen roundabout. The area is under the responsibility of Bang Khen Police Station.Photo via Khaosod

According to preliminary findings, the cement mixer truck was attempting to turn into the Forestry Department’s parking area when part of the vehicle became entangled with overhead electrical lines. The tension caused the lines to snap, triggering a chain reaction that brought down at least seven to eight utility poles along the roadside.

Witnesses reported hearing loud cracking sounds as poles collapsed in sequence, sending debris and cables across the roadway. Traffic in both directions was immediately halted as authorities secured the area to prevent further injuries and electrical hazards.Photo via Khaosod

Emergency medical personnel responded quickly to the scene after a male pedestrian was struck during the collapse. The injured individual was provided first aid at the scene before being transported to Paolo Kaset Hospital. Officials said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, though further medical evaluation was ongoing.

The fallen poles caused a widespread power outage affecting nearby government offices, businesses, and residential areas. Utility workers were dispatched to assess damage, remove fallen infrastructure, and begin restoration work. Authorities warned that power repairs could take several hours due to the extent of the damage and the need to ensure public safety.

Police have temporarily closed sections of Phahonyothin Road while structural assessments and cleanup operations continue. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes to reduce congestion.

Investigators are now examining whether the truck was operating within permitted height limits and whether proper safety precautions were followed during the maneuver. Officials will also determine liability for damages to public infrastructure and potential negligence.

No further injuries were reported as of the latest update. Authorities said additional information will be released once the investigation is completed and road conditions return to normal.

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 10:55 AM
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.