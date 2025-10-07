Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

South African businessman files defamation case in Thailand over claims of ties to transnational crime

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
60 2 minutes read
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger
People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome | Photo via BangkokBizNews

South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger, widely known as Ben Smith, has filed criminal and civil defamation lawsuits against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, seeking 100 million baht in damages.

The lawsuits stem from remarks made by Rangsiman during a Parliamentary debate on September 30, in which he alleged that Smith was a central figure in Cambodian-linked scam networks, call-centre fraud, and transnational criminal activity. Rangsiman cited investigative journalist Tom Wright, known for exposing the 1MDB scandal, as his source.

The Criminal Court accepted the lawsuit yesterday, October 6, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 24. A separate civil case has been set for December 15 for settlement discussions between the parties.

Smith authorised legal adviser Thanadon Suwannarit, who also serves as an adviser to Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, to file the lawsuits on his behalf. Thanadon has faced online backlash over his decision to represent Smith, with critics questioning the relationship between the businessman and prominent Thai political figures.

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | News by Thaiger
South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger | Photo via Thairath

Responding to these concerns, Thanadon clarified that Smith and Thamanat became acquainted through former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and that his legal role is independent of any political agenda. He also stressed that the lawsuits are not intended to silence Rangsiman, but to seek legal redress over alleged false accusations.

According to Thanadon, Smith holds Cambodian citizenship and has conducted legal business operations in Thailand, Singapore, and other countries, including real estate, yacht sales, and aircraft brokerage. He acknowledged that Smith had once advised Cambodia’s former prime minister Hun Sen, but said the role was informal and unpaid.

Smear campaign efforts

Related Articles

Smith has denied all allegations against him, claiming they are part of a smear campaign. He insists he has no criminal record or arrest warrants in Thailand or abroad. However, reports indicate he left Thailand on September 29, aboard a private jet, while under investigation.

Rangsiman has stood by his statements, asserting that Smith is the same individual previously named in a 2021 case by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thanadon disputed this, claiming the SEC documents refer to a different person with a similar name.

Rangsiman warned that Thamanat may not fully understand his responsibilities as a deputy prime minister, adding that officials should be focused on dismantling scam networks, not threatening legal action, reported Bangkok Post.

Thamanat is expected to appear before the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Reform on December 9 to clarify the matter further.

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | News by Thaiger
Thanadon Suwannarit | Photo via Bangkok Post

Latest Thailand News
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

1 minute ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

2 minutes ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

30 minutes ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

34 minutes ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

57 minutes ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

1 hour ago
Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

17 hours ago
Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police

18 hours ago
Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

18 hours ago
Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes

19 hours ago
Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison

19 hours ago
Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis

19 hours ago
Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun

20 hours ago
Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi

20 hours ago
One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi

21 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest nine in teen gang shooting under Phra Pok Klao Bridge

21 hours ago
Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father | Thaiger Thailand News

Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father

21 hours ago
3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation

21 hours ago
Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected | Thaiger Thailand News

Four drown as flooding worsens in Ayutthaya, over 42,000 households affected

22 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid

23 hours ago
Iranian man poses as police and extorts money from Indian men in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man poses as police and extorts money from Indian men in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation | Thaiger Thailand News

Parliament passes Fisheries Act amendment; concerns over marine conservation

24 hours ago
Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk Thai former boxing champion beaten in shop brawl

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
60 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.