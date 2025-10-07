Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger, widely known as Ben Smith, has filed criminal and civil defamation lawsuits against People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, seeking 100 million baht in damages.

The lawsuits stem from remarks made by Rangsiman during a Parliamentary debate on September 30, in which he alleged that Smith was a central figure in Cambodian-linked scam networks, call-centre fraud, and transnational criminal activity. Rangsiman cited investigative journalist Tom Wright, known for exposing the 1MDB scandal, as his source.

The Criminal Court accepted the lawsuit yesterday, October 6, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 24. A separate civil case has been set for December 15 for settlement discussions between the parties.

Smith authorised legal adviser Thanadon Suwannarit, who also serves as an adviser to Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, to file the lawsuits on his behalf. Thanadon has faced online backlash over his decision to represent Smith, with critics questioning the relationship between the businessman and prominent Thai political figures.

Responding to these concerns, Thanadon clarified that Smith and Thamanat became acquainted through former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and that his legal role is independent of any political agenda. He also stressed that the lawsuits are not intended to silence Rangsiman, but to seek legal redress over alleged false accusations.

According to Thanadon, Smith holds Cambodian citizenship and has conducted legal business operations in Thailand, Singapore, and other countries, including real estate, yacht sales, and aircraft brokerage. He acknowledged that Smith had once advised Cambodia’s former prime minister Hun Sen, but said the role was informal and unpaid.

Smear campaign efforts

Smith has denied all allegations against him, claiming they are part of a smear campaign. He insists he has no criminal record or arrest warrants in Thailand or abroad. However, reports indicate he left Thailand on September 29, aboard a private jet, while under investigation.

Rangsiman has stood by his statements, asserting that Smith is the same individual previously named in a 2021 case by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thanadon disputed this, claiming the SEC documents refer to a different person with a similar name.

Rangsiman warned that Thamanat may not fully understand his responsibilities as a deputy prime minister, adding that officials should be focused on dismantling scam networks, not threatening legal action, reported Bangkok Post.

Thamanat is expected to appear before the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and Reform on December 9 to clarify the matter further.