Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

A Thai suspect wanted for attempted murder remains at large after he allegedly shot a police officer and a teenage girl while fleeing an arrest in the Khlong Toei community of Bangkok last night, December 24.

The shooting occurred at around 7.50pm when officers from Tha Ruea Police Station attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as 46 year old Burin Kaewobchoey, who was wanted in connection with an attempted murder case.

According to police, officers located Burin while he was eating at a noodle shop inside the densely populated Khlong Toei community. As officers approached to make the arrest, Burin suddenly pulled out a firearm and opened fire before running away.

CCTV footage from the area showed the suspect sprinting along narrow walkways inside the community while firing multiple shots in the direction of pursuing officers. The gunfire caused panic among residents and bystanders.

The footage also captured two teenage girls attempting to flee the scene. One of them, a 13 year old girl, was seen collapsing moments later after being hit by a bullet. She was reportedly shot in the lower body. The second girl managed to run into a nearby house but sustained minor injuries during the chaos.

In addition, a police officer, Paiboon Chanunant, a deputy traffic and patrol inspector at Tha Ruea Police Station, was shot in the left hand while taking part in the arrest operation.

Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation provided first aid before transporting all three injured victims to hospital. Police said the two girls remain under medical care, while the injured officer is in stable condition.

After the shooting, Burin reportedly escaped through an alley leading to an old railway line. He then hired a motorcycle taxi to a petrol station on Kasem Rat Road in the Khlong Toei district. Police have since launched an intensive manhunt, but the suspect had not been arrested at the time of reporting.

Families of the injured girls called for accountability, saying such violent incidents should not happen in residential areas. They also urged authorities to ensure public safety during arrest operations.

Forensic officers are now examining recovered bullets to determine whether they were fired by the suspect or police officers. Authorities said they are prepared to take responsibility if any official wrongdoing is identified.