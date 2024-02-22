Top 10 coworking & office spaces in Bangkok: Ultimate guide for professionals

PHOTO: The Urban Office

Are you a remote worker, a freelancer, or an entrepreneur looking to kickstart your business in Bangkok? Then you probably know that finding the ideal spot for your portable workstation can be quite a challenge. There’s only so long you can coffee-shop-hop, and sometimes, you need more than just a comfortable seat and good coffee. Thankfully, Bangkok is now bursting with coworking and office spaces. These places have all the amenities to help you be productive, so you can turn those ideas into success. Plus, they are not just about high-speed Wi-Fi; they also offer opportunities to network with other professionals and even participate in yoga sessions during breaks.

If you’re in search of a great space that meets all your needs (and more), then the following 10 coworking and office spaces in Bangkok are worth checking out.

10 Best coworking & office spaces in Bangkok

1. The Urban Office

Address:

Level 2, Summer Point Building, 7 Sukhumvit 69 Alley, Khwaeng Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

L3, IDEO Q Chula-Samyan, ama IV Rd, Maha Phruttharam,

Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – L20, S-Metro Building, 725 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toey Nua, Bangkok 10110 – Google Maps

Functional and well-designed are two words that perfectly describe The Urban Office. With several locations in Bangkok’s Central Business District, it’s the perfect destination if you’re looking for a vibrant, efficient coworking space. You’ll find cosy breakout lounges for chilling out, an in-house cafe for grabbing a drink, and even phone booths for quiet online meetings. And if you’re craving fresh air while you work, they’ve got an outdoor workspace too. Moreover, they also host regular events for their clients. These events are perfect for networking and connecting with other professionals. You’ll find panel discussions and expert talks too, adding even more value to your experience.

The Urban Office also has enterprise-level network infrastructure that ensures top-notch connectivity at all times. So say goodbye to poor connections and hello to smooth online meetings! And when it comes to design, The Urban Office doesn’t disappoint. The space is flooded with natural lights, adorned with lush greenery, and comes with super comfy chairs – the perfect formula for a productive day.

2. Shinei Office Space

Address: 23Floor Serm-mit Tower, Sukhumvit 21 Rd, Khlongtoey, 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur looking for a supportive and encouraging coworking space to help launch your business dreams? If yes, then Shinei Office Space is the perfect spot for you. They’re dedicated to providing an environment that nurtures startups and small businesses, offering the necessary infrastructure and opportunities for growth. Their expertly designed spaces can cater to various teams of various sizes. Whether you need a short-term or long-term serviced office, meeting room rental, virtual office solutions, or hot desk coworking spaces, there’s every kind of workspace you could imagine. And, of course, high-speed internet is available throughout. All you have to do is basically bring your laptop and business ideas.

But that’s just the start of it. Shinei Office Space also places a high priority on environmental sustainability. They strive to minimise their carbon footprint through their use of natural lighting, energy-saving symptoms, and effective waste management practices. And let’s not forget about their amazing location in Bangkok CBD with stunning views of Sukhumvit – surrounded by corporate headquarters, banks, and tons of great restaurants. It’s the perfect spot for any budding entrepreneur!

3. The Hive

Address: Piman 49, 46/9 Sukhumvit 49, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

Popular among small business owners, The Hive has two locations in Bangkok: Thonglor and Phrakanong. However, the flagship location at Piman 49 in Thonglor, just off Sukhumvit Road, stands out as the most popular. Spanning 7 floors, The Hive Thonglor offers a range of workspaces including hot desking, dedicated desks, private offices, conference rooms, and meeting rooms. Additionally, this warm and inviting space features a rooftop café lounge and terrace where you can unwind from the daily grind.

The best thing about The Hive is its vibrant community-centric approach. It hosts an array of interesting events such as rooftop sunset yoga sessions, book clubs, and open-air cinema nights that add an extra layer of excitement to its already welcoming environment. Their design fosters an atmosphere where professionals from diverse backgrounds can come together to connect and collaborate.

4. The Great Room

Address: Level 26 & 25, Gaysorn Tower, 127 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

Boasting 3,000 square feet over two floors in Gaysorn Tower, The Great Room offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the Bangkok skyline. Natural light floods every corner of this space through its floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a vibrant and energising atmosphere.

Whether you’re an established enterprise or a budding startup, The Great Room has the perfect office solution for you. From private Dedicated Offices catering to businesses of 2 to 20 people to entire floors for teams of up to 300, there’s something for everyone. And if you don’t need a dedicated office, the hot desk option offers flexibility and perks like meeting rooms, printing facilities, and the chance to connect with fellow entrepreneurs. For those who just need a productive workspace for the day, The Great Room also offers day passes, making it ideal for remote workers or business travellers seeking a comfortable environment in Bangkok. Aside from Gaysorn Tower, this coworking space also has another location at Park Silom Bangkok.

5. True Digital Park (TDPK)

Address: 101 Sukhumvit Road 101/1 Bang Chak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260, Thailand – Google Maps

Experience the vibrant culture of Bangkok at True Digital Park (TDPK) coworking space, where you’ll discover a lively and colourful environment adorned with lush greenery. It’s the perfect coworking space to go to when work-from-home or work-from-cafe just doesn’t cut it anymore. Why? Because their ergonomic workstations, featuring Herman Miller chairs, offer a comfortable setting for you to concentrate on your tasks. Thus, allowing you to get fired up and inspired.

Embracing a sense of community at its core, TDPK provides shared facilities that foster collaboration and networking opportunities. This means that you can take a breather and enjoy amenities like playgrounds, pool tables, table tennis, and games while meeting new people from different backgrounds. Additionally, TDPK hosts an array of networking events, seminars, and exclusive member-only social gatherings. Recognised for excellence, the coworking space at TDPK was honoured with the Best Coworking Space award by the ASEAN Startup Awards in 2020.

6. JustCo

Address: One City Centre, 37th and 38th Floor, 548 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

JustCo is one of the most established coworking spaces in Bangkok, and they currently have 5 locations across the city. Each venue showcases stunning and thoughtfully crafted interiors, featuring expansive layouts and abundant natural light. Catering to the diverse needs of independent entrepreneurs, remote workers, and digital nomads worldwide, JustCo’s hot desk membership offers a dynamic and efficient solution for shared workspaces.

Additionally, JustCo provides secure and secluded work areas tailored to small to mid-sized teams, allowing for seamless adjustments based on daily requirements. For larger teams, they offer commercial office solutions that can accommodate groups of 20 or more with the added benefit of flexible scaling at no extra cost. In addition to ample workspaces, you will also find everything you need within the expansive facilities. These include an in-house café, shower rooms, napping areas, and a well-stocked pantry.

7. Common Ground

Address: Unit G101, Ground Floor, The Offices At Central World 999/9 Rama I Rd, Phatumwan Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

Wondering where the young people of Bangkok go to get stuff done? Common Ground is the answer. Whether you’re a solo entrepreneur or simply tired of logging into Slack from home everyday, you’ll adore the lively coworking spaces at Common Ground Bangkok. They offer a hot desking zone with monthly or daily passes, ensuring flexibility and social networking opportunities. Moreover, with its prime location in CentralWorld, you’ll have access to numerous restaurants and the finest retailers in Bangkok just steps away, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

And it’s not just remote workers and freelancers who benefit – Common Ground also caters to small businesses and corporations with fixed desks, training rooms, and private offices of varying sizes to accommodate you and your team. What’s more, they boast an impressive event space capable of hosting events for up to 100 people. In addition to CentralWorld, you can also find Common Ground at G Tower, Rama 9.

8. Glowfish

Address: 92/4, Floor 2, Sathorn Thani 2 Building, North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

Glowfish is one of the very first coworking spaces in Bangkok. They offer amazing workspaces for businesses and professionals to thrive. Their cosy shared workspace includes personal hot desks and private serviced offices, perfect for collaboration and exploration. Need a place to host an event? Glowfish has versatile conference halls with top-notch light and sound systems, along with a massive 7x3m LED screen. Moreover, their meeting rooms are innovatively designed for both formal and casual gatherings.

Hungry while working? No problem! Glowfish’s Dining Hall offers a diverse range of food and beverage options, plus it can be transformed into a cool event space. The atmosphere at Glowfish is all about combining work and lifestyle in a positive way. And if you’re thinking, Sathorn is too far from where you are, don’t worry – there’s also a Glowfish in Asoke.

9. WeWork

Address: No. 173 Asia Center Building S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand – Google Maps

WeWork needs no introduction. It’s possibly one of the most popular coworking spaces worldwide, including Bangkok. So if you haven’t experienced the magic of WeWork yet, now’s the time! With four locations in Bangkok, it’s designed to help you forget all about those dull cubicles and tight spaces of traditional offices. Think lush plants, cosy sofas, and plenty of natural light – it’s like your dream workspace comes to life! Even better, all branches come with meeting rooms, common areas, phone booths, and fully stocked kitchens.

In addition to the standard amenities, WeWork goes above and beyond to create an environment that makes you feel at home while you work. For example, some locations in Bangkok have a special treat for new mothers: private mother’s rooms with refrigerators and sinks for ultimate convenience. You can also find wellness rooms for nursing mothers, prayer spaces, and meditation havens for those times when you need to seek inner peace.

10. Union Space

Address: 30 Sukhumvit 61, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

If you conducive and comfy are at the top of your list in your search for a coworking space in Bangkok, then Union Space is for you. With a relaxed vibe, Union Space is ideal for those who frequently conduct interviews or meet with clients. They offer a variety of spaces, including serviced offices, private offices, dedicated desks, hot desks, event spaces, and even a photo studio.

The hot desking area is divided into quiet and social zones, allowing you to work without distraction while still having the opportunity to network. Additionally, there are indoor and outdoor work areas available. If you need a dedicated space for your business, the serviced office provides a fully furnished suite with ergonomic furniture for maximum comfort. In addition to standard amenities like Wi-Fi and LAN access, you’ll also receive complimentary fruit-infused water, meeting room access, and printing privileges.

With so many coworking spaces to choose from in Bangkok, you no longer need to camp out at your local cafe and struggle with side conversations, unreliable Wi-Fi, and other distractions. Goodbye procrastination, hello productivity!

