Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

A final decision on the controversial waterfront condo in Pattaya is expected soon, with the Department of Lands set to rule on whether to revoke or uphold the project’s title deed.

Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampichet said the case, unresolved for over a decade, hinges on the legality of the land certificate used for the high-rise construction near Bali Hai Pier. About two years ago, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Region 2 informed Pattaya City and Banglamung District that the land title (N.S.3) was unlawfully issued.

The certificate, derived from an earlier S.K.1 document, was approved for land that had not been previously occupied, contravening Interior Ministry regulations designating the area as restricted mountainous terrain.

Both Pattaya City and Banglamung District agreed with the NACC’s findings and formally responded, confirming the land should be classified as public property. Mayor Poramese said the city prefers to demolish the structure, pending the Department of Lands’ final ruling.

Pattaya News reported that if the title deed is revoked, the building’s owner will be required to demolish the structure under the 2010 Ministry of Interior regulations. If upheld, the city may consider building modification requests, though significant public opposition and ongoing lawsuits could delay any progress.

Environmental groups have voiced strong objections, and legal challenges continue to cast uncertainty over the project’s future.

In the meantime, safety measures have been put in place to protect the public. Pattaya City is working with the developer to prevent debris from the idle structure from falling and endangering residents or tourists.

The project has repeatedly drawn scrutiny, with questions raised by a senator and, more recently, a Chon Buri MP from District 9. The Minister of Interior has continued to refer inquiries to Pattaya City and Banglamung District, the latter tasking Pattaya City with official responses.

While no specific date has been announced, officials say a final decision is expected imminently. Some Pattaya officials reportedly have alternate redevelopment plans for the Bali Hai Pier area, rather than maintaining a condominium on the site.