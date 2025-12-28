Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

A fatal workplace accident occurred in the early hours of December 28, 2025, when a construction worker fell to his death at the Klong Prem Prachakorn drainage tunnel project in Bangkok. The incident happened after the man bent down to retrieve his mobile phone, lost his balance, and fell into a tunnel construction area below.

Police Lieutenant Nitipol Changradom, Deputy Investigator at Bang Pho Police Station, said officers received the emergency call at around 4.30am. The incident took place at the construction site of the Klong Prem Prachakorn drainage tunnel, a major flood prevention project linking Klong Bang Bua to the Chao Phraya River. The site is located near Wat Soi Thong on Pracha Rat Sai 1 Road, in the Bang Sue district of Bangkok. The project is being carried out by Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited.

When police, forensic officers, and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene, they found the body of the worker at the bottom of the construction area near the drainage tunnel. The deceased was later identified as Mr. Samai, 59. He was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt and black trousers at the time of the fall. His body showed visible injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

Personal belongings were found nearby, including a brown shoulder bag containing his identification card, a notebook, and other personal items. No signs of a struggle or interference were detected at the scene.

Initial investigations indicate that Mr. Samai had dropped his mobile phone onto a steel beam while working. While attempting to pick it up, he lost his footing and fell into the construction zone below. Investigators believe the fall happened suddenly, giving the worker no opportunity to regain balance or call for help.

Police contacted the victim’s family shortly after the incident. Relatives told officers they did not suspect foul play and understood the death to be an accident. They agreed to allow authorities to proceed with a post-mortem examination to formally determine the cause of death.

The body was transported to Phramongkutklao Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the results would be used to complete official records and workplace safety reports.

The incident has renewed attention on safety conditions at large-scale construction sites in Bangkok, particularly those involving deep excavation and drainage tunnels. Authorities are expected to coordinate with project supervisors to review safety procedures, equipment placement, and worker protection measures to reduce the risk of similar accidents in the future. Source Khaosod.