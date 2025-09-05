Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with ‘The Empress’ Mooncake Collection from Pagoda Chinese Restaurant

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park invites guests to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with The Empress, an exclusive mooncake collection crafted using traditional recipes and premium ingredients.

Presented in a signature gift box inspired by the grace of an empress, this limited-edition collection blends sophisticated design with auspicious symbolism. Each mooncake is handmade and packaged in an elegant box, a perfect gift for family, friends, or business partners.

The Empress box is wrapped in fabric-patterned paper and adorned with a delicate peony motif, the Queen of Flowers, symbolising prosperity, good fortune, and perfect love. The design also features the hotel’s iconic gold cone motifs in homage to Queen’s Park.

Mooncake box collections

The Empress: 1,688 baht per box

Limited-edition, oval-shaped box. Includes 4 large mooncakes (150g each) or 6 mini mooncakes (50g each)

The Treasure: 1,288 baht per box

Square-shaped with a silk-textured finish. Includes 4 large mooncakes (150g each) or 6 mini mooncakes (50g each)

Duet: 888 baht per box

Compact paper box. Includes 2 large mooncakes (150g each) or 3 mini mooncakes (50g each)

Single mooncakes (150g) are priced at 248 baht per piece

Available flavours

All mooncakes are handmade in-house using premium ingredients, with six distinctive flavours to choose from:

Signature mooncakes:

  • Oolong ginseng tea, longan, ginger and black sesame
  • Thai tea and pandan
  • Matcha green tea and custard

Traditional mooncakes:

  • Chanthaburi durian and white lotus seed with a single egg yolk
  • White lotus seed and melon seed with a single egg yolk
  • Pork bak-kwa with assorted nuts

Availability

Mooncakes are available at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park from August 8 to September 6, 2025.

They will also be available at the Mooncake Fair at the following locations:

  • Central Bangna (B1, Tops Supermarket): September 5 to October 6
  • Central Ladprao (B1, Tops Supermarket): September 7 to October 6
  • Central Rama 3 (G Floor, Tops Supermarket): September 8 to October 6
  • Siam Paragon (G Floor, Gourmet Hall): September 12 to September 23
  • Siam Paragon (1st Floor, Fashion Hall): September 24 to October 6
  • EmQuartier (G Floor, Take Home Zone): September 17 to October 6
  • Terminal 21 (LG Floor, Take Home Zone): September 22 to October 6
  • Central World (1st Floor, Beacon Zone): September 23 to October 6
  • One Bangkok (B1, Parade Gallery): September 23 to October 6

How to order

To explore the collection or pre-order, visit:

Contact for more information or pre-orders:

Press release

