Recap: 808 Festival 2025 rocked Bangkok with three days of EDM action

If you’re wondering what made 808 Festival 2025 the talk of the town this December, it’s simple: three days of world-class EDM performances, stunning production, and an atmosphere that brought music lovers together from across the globe.

Held at Bitec Bangna from December 5 to 7, the festival solidified its reputation as Thailand’s premier EDM event and one of the best dance festivals worldwide, according to DJ Mag’s Top 100 rankings. This year’s edition was particularly special, featuring the largest lineup of DJs and producers ever assembled in Thailand.

Day one: The festival kicks into high gear

The festival didn’t waste any time getting started. From 4pm onwards, crowds poured into Bitec Bangna and met with Thai representatives Ayrton L and Izecream, who both opened the show, immediately capturing the energy of the crowds.

Mr Black took the stage next, delivering the hard-hitting sets that have made him a favourite among festival-goers. His performance set the tone for an evening that only got better. Juliet Fox and Meguru soon followed, the two DJs bringing double the energy and double the fun.

Juliet Fox and Meguru performing energetically on stage at 808 Festival.
Juliet Fox and Meguru

As night fell, MaRLo sent trance fans into euphoria with an electric set that had everyone buzzing. Maddix then took things up a notch with an unpredictable performance that many attendees called one of the best sets of the entire festival.

The night then concluded with Reinier Zonneveld, whose show, featuring spectacular visuals, had people talking for days afterwards.

Day two: The heat intensifies

The second day proved that 808 Festival wasn’t slowing down. Kanshriya and XIllIX warmed up the crowd before William Kiss, the Melbourne-based producer known for revolutionising techno, brought something fresh to the stage. Odd Mob soon followed, delivering memorable moments with techno house tracks.

Sammy Virji showcased his unique UK Garage sound, offering something different from the usual festival fare. But the real showstopper was Dom Dolla, making his Thai debut at 808 Festival. His set created magical moments, nearly breaking the Thai EDM community’s timeline with excitement.

Dom Dolla captivating the audience during his debut at 808 Festival 2025.
Dom Dolla

The Drumcode Stage delivered its own brand of excitement

This year, 808 Festival introduced something new: the Drumcode Stage, dedicated to techno lovers. Heartbreakkidz and PVLMFCK kicked things off with a red-hot B2B set. Di Sun, a DJ-producer who started in classical music, followed with satisfying techno house tracks.

HNTR brought viral social media energy to the festival stage, while Space 92 lived up to his reputation with trance music combined with his signature sci-fi atmosphere. Massano served up melodic techno exactly as fans had requested.

The night ended with PAN-POT, the legendary Berlin techno duo, delivering a show that attendees unanimously described as “worth the wait.”

Day three: The grand finale

The final day began with the Monstercat Stage opening at 4pm. LXYN, KAMIKO, and Ozzy started the warm-up, followed by OOTORO shaking hearts with sharp beats. Inzo brought along his trademark Future Bass sounds, whilst HABSTRAKT, the new generation Bass House artist, maintained the excitement.

WUKI closed the Monstercat Stage with off-the-charts energy, influenced by Detroit Ghettotech and Chicago Footwork, creating a show where anything unexpected could happen.

Wuki delivering an electrifying performance at the Monstercat Stage.

Meanwhile, the Main Stage proved it was far from gentle. Atta, Seesounds, and J-Nana opened with a B2B set before Netsky, the Belgian Drum and Bass artist, delivered an incredibly thrilling performance. Malaa’s Alter Ego brought mysterious and unpredictable depth to the stage, while Lucas & Steve took over with a setlist that made every heart in the hall beat harder from start to finish.

Before the night ended, TRYM, the Hard Dance and Hard Trance master from France, arrived with fiery sets and visuals.

The festival concluded with Charlotte de Witte, ranked No.1 Techno DJ by DJ Mag from 2020 for five consecutive years, closing off the night with techno.

Crowd enjoying the vibrant atmosphere at 808 Festival 2025 in Bangkok.

What made 808 Festival 2025 special?

This year’s return proved that 808 Festival remains Thailand’s ultimate year-end festival. The three days and nights were packed with entertainment, and the 2025 edition created new legends by bringing underground techno DJs to create unforgettable moments.

For anyone wanting to experience this incredible vibe, follow 808 Festival on all social media channels because good news might not be far away.

Stay updated:

