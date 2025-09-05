French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market

A French man stabbed himself with scissors at a market in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, yesterday, September 4. His motive remains unknown.

Officers from Hat Yai Police Station were called to investigate a shocking self-stabbing outside a chicken rice restaurant in Kim Yong Market at around 3.30pm. Rescuers from the Tong Sia Siang Teung Foundation also attended the scene.

Police found the foreign man, later identified as 25 year old French national, Anu, kneeling on the footpath with a severe wound to his stomach. Rescuers administered first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police the French man was walking alone along the pavement before suddenly running into the restaurant. He then grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed himself three times outside.

Police told 77 Kaoded that they had not yet questioned the man about his actions, as they were waiting for his condition to improve before bringing him in for questioning. Officers suspected the incident might be linked to cult beliefs.

The media outlet did not provide an update on the French national’s condition.

In a similar case in Pattaya in April, an American man stabbed himself while sitting on a traffic island. He reportedly continued reading a book afterwards, which contained themes of the afterlife, loss, and the world’s most dangerous places.

Another self-harm incident was reported at a Bangkok hospital in October last year, when a Danish man slashed his arms and neck with a surgical knife in front of shocked medical staff and patients in the hospital’s food court.

This Danish man was reportedly found with a bleeding wound the night before the incident at the hospital. He refused all of the assistance from a rescue team and witnesses, but a German passerby managed to convince him to go to the hospital.

Police have not released updates on the investigations into either case. However, both the public and officers suspect the incidents may be linked to cult beliefs or drug use.