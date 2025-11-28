Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

Residents in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, were seen collecting items from a damaged 7-Eleven store following severe flooding, prompting discussion online over whether the act was acceptable given the circumstances.

TikTok user, @naruponnut, yesterday, November 27, posted videos showing the interior of a flooded 7-Eleven with its front window shattered.

People were observed placing snacks and drinks into bags and foam boxes. In another clip, a man appeared to collect bottles of alcohol from behind the cashier’s counter.

The TikToker said he also found a plastic bag full of coins on the counter and claimed he returned it to a convenience store employee he encountered that day.

The videos received a mix of responses online. Some commenters suggested that since the goods were likely to be discarded, it was understandable that affected residents took food and water. Others pointed out that, during emergencies, people should be able to take basic supplies for survival.

However, some users said taking alcohol was not justifiable, as it is not an essential item. Others expressed concern that, regardless of the situation, removing items from a business without permission should still be considered theft.

The conversation continued after a teenager shared a social media post claiming to have taken alcohol and cigarettes from the store.

“Over 100,000 baht worth of products are with me. I took only alcohol and cigarettes. No one even thought of doing this, but I did.”

The post has since been deleted, though screenshots remain online.

As of now, CP All, the operator of 7-Eleven in Thailand, has not released a statement. Local police have also not commented on the incident.