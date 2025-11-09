Thai push for new airline routes in north to boost tourism

‘New Route - New Airline’ policy aims to connect and strengthen regional economies

Published: November 9, 2025, 2:49 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Transport Deputy Minister Mallika Jirapanwanich is advocating for airlines to expand routes in North Thailand to boost tourism and the local economy. The Department of Airports is promoting the ‘New Route – New Airline’ policy to encourage new flight paths.

Mallika highlighted yesterday, on November 8 that the northern region has become a popular destination for both Thai and international tourists, thanks to its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Specific routes, such as Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son, have seen high demand.

However, Chiang Mai‘s crowded flight schedule poses challenges. The Department of Airports is working to encourage airlines to establish new routes connecting airports under its jurisdiction. The Lampang-Mae Hong Son route is a promising alternative, offering connectivity to Chiang Mai and flight options to Bangkok.

On Wednesday, November 5, the Department of Airports convened a meeting to discuss developing new flight paths to Mae Hong Son with M-Landarch Co., Ltd. Attendees included Kiatchai Chairuengyos, Deputy Director-General for Airports, Boonlue Thammatharanurak, Deputy Governor of Mae Hong Son, Pakorn Jeenakam, a member of Parliament for Mae Hong Son’s first district, and Mallika Jeenakam, the Mayor of Mae Hong Son.

Representatives from both public and private sectors were present at the meeting held in Mae Hong Son Airport’s conference room.

The Department of Airports introduced measures under the ‘New Route – New Airline’ initiative, offering incentives like reduced fees for landing and parking, and discounted office space rentals, to attract investments in new flight routes.

Chiang Dao | Photo taken from The Bear Travel website

The scheme targets regional areas with limited travel options. Local government bodies are also proposing infrastructure support, facilitating seamless travel, and enhancing connectivity with tourist attractions.

This development aims not only to provide more travel options but also to form a new economic network linking major and secondary cities systematically, reducing opportunity inequalities and promoting sustainable local development.

Ezy Airlines, operated by M-Landarch Co., Ltd., has been allocated eight routes by the Department of Airports.

The airline is already operating on the Hat Yai-Betong and Hat Yai-Surat Thani routes, with plans to expand to others such as Hat Yai-Krabi, Surat Thani-Phuket, Hua Hin-Bangkok, Hua Hin-Phuket, and Hua Hin-Surat Thani.

Ezy Airlines employs the Cessna Grand Caravan, a 10-seat aircraft suitable for regional airports, reported by KhaoSod.

Thai push for new airline routes in north to boost tourism

