Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

Photo via TikTok/ @babyfa2911 and One 31

A Thai man reunited with his two pet dogs after a viral video showed him crying when he was forced to leave them behind during the severe floods in Hat Yai district, Songkhla.

The video, widely shared across Thai social media, showed the man, believed to be between 65 and 70 years old, sobbing on a rescue boat. According to One 31, rescuers managed to evacuate him but were unable to bring his dogs due to the strong currents.

The man kept looking back at his home, desperate to check on his pets. He repeatedly tried to return to save them, and rescuers hugged and comforted him throughout the journey to the shelter. Even after reaching safety, he stood outside the evacuation centre crying, unable to stop worrying about his dogs.

Many netizens offered support and hoped he would soon be reunited with his beloved pets.

A heartwarming update came yesterday, November 27, when the man’s daughter posted on her TikTok account, @babyfa2911, that her father had found both dogs alive. She shared photos of the exhausted but safe animals, along with a picture of the emotional reunion.

Mhee | Photo via TikTok/ @babyfa2911

One 31 later identified the man as Narong. In an interview, he said he had been unable to sleep and waited anxiously for the water levels to drop so he could search for his pets.

Narong explained that his two dogs are named Mhee (Bear) and Moo Daeng (Red Pork). Tearfully, he told reporters…

“I really had no hope. I never expected to see them again. I abandoned them. I’m very selfish. That day, I even thought of jumping off the boat to save them. I love my life, but I love them too. They’re always with me. Thank you to the rescuers, and thank you to everyone. Thank you so much.”

Moo Daeng | Photo via TikTok/ @babyfa2911

Thai netizens celebrated the reunion, with many saying Narong made them cry again after hearing his story and seeing the dogs safe.

Rescuers previously shared that many victims refused to evacuate unless their pets could come with them. Some even begged rescue teams to save their animals, even if they themselves could not leave.

In another case, an elderly woman was found clinging tightly to her pet cat while stranded on a tree amid fast-flowing floodwater. She survived three days in that position before rescuers found and saved both her and her cat.

Photo via Facebook/ จักรกฤษณ์ แต่งตั้ง

