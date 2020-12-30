Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday
“Please stay home.” That’s the message from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is calling on people to avoid travel over the forthcoming New Year holiday. Thailand is currently experiencing a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, after going months without a case of local transmission. Yesterday, the Kingdom reported 155 new cases, with over 2,100 active cases. Only 10 of yesterday’s new infections are arrivals from overseas. As several provinces report a rise in cases, the PM says everyone must stay home and avoid all but essential travel.
“We may have to celebrate New Year at home this year and with a limited number of people.”
Despite the PM’s appeal to limit or avoid travel, there is no nationwide ban on movement between the provinces, although each one has its own measures in place, depending on the severity of the Covid situation locally. The PM warns that some measures may be quite strict and frustrating to visitors but is urging everyone to use the Thai Chana contact-tracing platform and to adhere to all Covid-19 preventative measures.
According to the Bangkok Post, the PM has neither confirmed nor denied that another nationwide lockdown may be coming once the New Year holiday period is over. He says this will depend on what the Covid-19 situation looks like at that point, adding that he believes it is unlikely to be so bad as to require another national lockdown.
Meanwhile, Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says provinces with high rates of infection have imposed stricter restrictions. Yesterday, it was confirmed that a total of 45 provinces have recorded new infections. The central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak is believed to have originated, has imposed a curfew and banned New Year celebrations. Festivities have also been banned in the eastern province of Rayong, with entertainment venues closed and an alcohol ban in place. In addition, food can only be purchased from supermarkets or takeaway stalls.
Taweesilp says the rules may be relaxed or tightened, subject to the public’s compliance or not. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who has described the latest outbreak as “not severe”, says restrictions will be reviewed around January 3-4.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
The Public Health Ministry has named 3 Bangkok eateries thought to be linked to 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the capital. Dr Wichan Pawan from the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention says several people who have tested positive for the virus can be traced to one of the restaurants. They are Saeb E-san Karaoke in Thewet, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in Pinklao.
“22 patients in Bangkok were found to have visited one of these 3 restaurants: Saeb E-san Karaoke in the Thewet area, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in the Pinklao area. People who have visited any of these 3 restaurants from December 15-20 should go into self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms closely. If you feel sick, wear a face mask and go immediately to the nearest medical facility in a private vehicle. Don’t forget to inform the doctor about your recent travel history.”
Wichan says that apart from the 22 infections linked to the restaurants, other new cases in the capital consist of 2 groups. The first is a cluster of cases in areas bordering the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon, including the districts of Bang Khun Tian, Nong Khaem and Bang Khae. There are 70 infected people in this group.
“The other cluster group, 1 Thai patient and 6 Burmese nationals, has been traced to a shoe factory in Rama II area. The first patient from this cluster is a Burmese man who showed symptoms on December 17. The other patients had used the same restroom he used at the factory.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
Now that the Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out in some countries, the next question relevant to Thailand is… if I’ve had a vaccine for Covid-19, can I come back without doing the 14 (or 15 in some cases) days of quarantine?
The Public Health Ministry has issued a statement stating that, in the short to medium term, “everyone entering Thailand has to do at least a 14 day quarantine”.
“The quarantine will apply, even those people who have been vaccinated.”
The Public Health Ministry says the reason is because the vaccination process has only just begun in some countries around the world.
“There is no agreement or study on how effective the vaccine is in a real life environment.”
At this stage the World Health Organisation has not made an official statement about the situation.
For now, if you come to Thailand, under any visa, vaccinated or not, you will still need to do the mandatory 14 day quarantine period, at your expense, at an ASQ facility.
The Thaiger will continue to update this situation as additional statements are made on the matter.
SOURCE: ชาวต่างชาติที่ได้รับฉีดวัคซีนแล้ว หากเดินทางเข้ามาในประเทศไทย ต้องกักตัว 14 วันหรือไม่
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
As a new wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps across Thailand, no nationwide lockdown will be imposed… yet. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the government decided not to call a lockdown because the outbreak is “not severe,” adding that the government will review the situation again before Children’s Day on January 9.
Thailand currently has a record high of 2,195 active Covid-19 cases. In the first wave of infections, active cases peaked at 1,451 in April when schools and businesses were closed, flights were banned and curfews were imposed. While the last lockdown was effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, it put Thai economy into a recession.
While no nationwide lockdown has been set, Wissanu says provincial governors have the power to set local disease control measures under the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act.
In Bangkok, city officials ordered all entertainment venues to close until January 4 with the exception of bars and restaurants serving food and drinks. Pubs and restaurants serving food and drinks can remain open until midnight and they must observe strict hygiene measures.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Alte Ledertasche
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:03 am
TAT will surely like this…lets travel together…LOL
Toby Andrews
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:05 am
Yes that picture again.
He looks like a pensioner caught shoplifting.
Fred glue
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:10 am
One of your best Toby, keep the good work up…😄😄
Issan John
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:47 am
Maybe he should have had a word with the TAT before they encouraged people to travel over the holiday, and with his deputy who said the Covid outbreak was “not severe”.
Saying “please don’t, but you can if you want” seldom works even if the person saying it is widely respected, so it has little chance of working here coming from anyone anywhere in the political spectrum.
There’s no point in being dictatorial if you fail to dictate when it’s most needed, so let’s hope Thailand’s lucky over the next few weeks as that’s what it’ll be down to.