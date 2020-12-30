Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday | The Thaiger

“Please stay home.” That’s the message from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is calling on people to avoid travel over the forthcoming New Year holiday. Thailand is currently experiencing a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, after going months without a case of local transmission. Yesterday, the Kingdom reported 155 new cases, with over 2,100 active cases. Only 10 of yesterday’s new infections are arrivals from overseas. As several provinces report a rise in cases, the PM says everyone must stay home and avoid all but essential travel.

“We may have to celebrate New Year at home this year and with a limited number of people.”

Despite the PM’s appeal to limit or avoid travel, there is no nationwide ban on movement between the provinces, although each one has its own measures in place, depending on the severity of the Covid situation locally. The PM warns that some measures may be quite strict and frustrating to visitors but is urging everyone to use the Thai Chana contact-tracing platform and to adhere to all Covid-19 preventative measures.

According to the Bangkok Post, the PM has neither confirmed nor denied that another nationwide lockdown may be coming once the New Year holiday period is over. He says this will depend on what the Covid-19 situation looks like at that point, adding that he believes it is unlikely to be so bad as to require another national lockdown.

Meanwhile, Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says provinces with high rates of infection have imposed stricter restrictions. Yesterday, it was confirmed that a total of 45 provinces have recorded new infections. The central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak is believed to have originated, has imposed a curfew and banned New Year celebrations. Festivities have also been banned in the eastern province of Rayong, with entertainment venues closed and an alcohol ban in place. In addition, food can only be purchased from supermarkets or takeaway stalls.

Taweesilp says the rules may be relaxed or tightened, subject to the public’s compliance or not. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who has described the latest outbreak as “not severe”, says restrictions will be reviewed around January 3-4.

