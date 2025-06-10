Covid leads Thailand’s disease watchlist with 31 deaths

Rapid Covid surge linked to new variant and weak immunity

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Covid leads Thailand’s disease watchlist with 31 deaths
Covid-19 is making an aggressive comeback in Thailand, with over 111,000 new cases and 31 deaths reported last week alone, and health experts are raising the alarm.

Associate Professor Dr Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine revealed on Facebook that Covid has now become the most frequently reported disease under official surveillance.

“This surge should not be taken lightly,” he warned, noting that more than 400,000 people have sought treatment for the virus since the beginning of the year, and that’s not counting those who never visited a hospital.

“The number of Covid-related deaths is currently three times higher than those caused by influenza.”

Dr Thira urged those infected to stay home from school or work to prevent further spread.

The rapid rise in cases has been linked to several risk factors, including the emergence of the highly infectious NB.1.8.1 variant, known as Nimbus, declining population immunity, relaxed prevention measures, and Thailand’s large elderly population.

Covid leads Thailand's disease watchlist with 31 deaths
Photo of Dr Thira Woratanarat courtesy of Bangkok Post

Dr Thira pushed back against the widespread misconception that Covid is now “just like the flu,” saying that such complacency has fuelled the virus’s resurgence. He warned that “schools, universities, offices, nightlife venues, childcare centres, elderly homes, and prisons” are particularly vulnerable to outbreak clusters, reported Bangkok Post.

He advised the public to isolate when unwell, avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, and seek medical attention if necessary.

“Covid is still a serious threat,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dr Yongyot Thummavudhi, Director General of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on May 29 that the World Health Organisation is keeping a close eye on six emerging Omicron subvariants, including NB.1.8.1.

According to Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) data from March 31 to April 27, the LP.8.1 variant had dominated for over three months. But in just three weeks, its presence waned as NB.1.8.1 cases surged from 2.5% to 10.7%. By contrast, XEC, another previously dominant variant, dipped from 22.3% to 17.8%.

Dr Yongyot confirmed that NB.1.8.1 is a subvariant of Omicron that emerged from hybrid strain XDV.1.5.1. It was first detected in Thailand on January 22 and has now spread to 22 countries worldwide.

With Covid back in the spotlight, health officials are urging the public not to let their guard down.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
