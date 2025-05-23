TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has collaborated with Advanced Info Service (AIS) to introduce the Sukjai Travel Thailand – Aunjai Everywhere campaign to invigorate domestic tourism this year.

The campaign focuses on showcasing both prominent cities and emerging travel destinations, beginning with an event on Banthat Thong Road in Bangkok, offering tourists an array of culinary delights and exclusive privileges. Banthat Thong Road is a popular spot among food enthusiasts and young people.

AIS Chief Executive Somchai Lertsutiwong stated that the initiative aims to establish Thailand as a leading regional tourism hub while promoting sustainable income distribution to local communities through a digitally connected experience enabled by AIS’s network.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the TAT, highlighted tourism as a crucial driver for the national economy. The organisation is committed to creating tourism experiences that cater to the preferences of modern digital era travellers.

Somchai stated that AIS has teamed up with the Banthat Thong Business Entrepreneurs Association to launch three year-round campaigns offering exclusive benefits. The event includes 10 Aunjai check-in points along the road.

Visitors, including locals and foreigners using AIS SIM cards, can scan a QR code via the myAIS app to collect up to 50 AIS Points. Completing all 10 check-ins allows for a complimentary signature dish from participating restaurants throughout June, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, AIS customers can redeem 40 AIS points for a 40-baht discount at over 100 popular participating restaurants in the area, valid until the end of the year.

In a related development, AIS has extended point redemption nationwide at leading eateries across 87 local festivals in 59 provinces. Furthermore, AIS Lucky Tourist SIM card users enjoy special benefits reflecting Thailand’s soft power, such as discounts on entry to Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium and Khao Kheow Zoo, King Power vouchers, complimentary Central lounge services, and free travel insurance.