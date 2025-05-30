Thailand braces as new Covid variant NB.1.8.1 rises fast

Dr Yongyot says NB.1.8.1 is an Omicron subvariant from hybrid XDV.1.5.1

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 30, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s health experts are keeping a sharp eye on a new Covid-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, which is rapidly gaining ground and is expected to become the dominant strain in the country soon.

Dr Yongyot Thummavudhi, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC), revealed yesterday, May 29, that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is actively monitoring multiple Omicron variants. Among these, six variants are currently under close surveillance, including NB.1.8.1.

The six variants under watch are KP.3, KP.3.1.1, LB.1, XEC, LP.8.1, and NB.1.8.1.

According to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), between March 31 and April 27, the LP.8.1 Covid variant was the most prevalent after 14 weeks. However, LP.8.1’s share has since steadily declined over the following three weeks. In contrast, NB.1.8.1 surged from representing just 2.5% of cases to 10.7% during the same timeframe, signalling a swift rise. Meanwhile, infections from XEC dropped slightly from 22.3% to 17.8%.

Dr Yongyot explained that NB.1.8.1 is a subvariant of Omicron, which originated from a hybrid strain named XDV.1.5.1. The subvariant was first detected in Thailand on January 22 and has now been identified in 22 countries worldwide.

“With NB.1.8.1 increasing in prevalence, we are closely monitoring its spread and characteristics,” Dr Yongyot said. “Understanding the dynamics of these variants helps us prepare and respond effectively.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The DMSC continues to work alongside the WHO and global partners to track these variants’ impacts on public health and vaccine effectiveness, reported Bangkok Post.

As the virus evolves, health authorities urge the public to remain vigilant, maintain good hygiene, and follow vaccination recommendations to curb the spread of emerging Covid-19 strains.

Phuket’s stunning beaches are attracting tourists, but the island is quietly facing a Covid-19 surge, ranking third in infection rates nationwide this year. From January 1 to May 10, Phuket reported 1,287 cases, an infection rate of 317.82 per 100,000 people, behind only Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Remarkably, no deaths have been recorded in Phuket despite the high case numbers.

Nationally, Thailand has seen 73,070 infections and 25 deaths this year, resulting in a low death rate of 0.043 per 100,000 people, reflecting effective health measures across the country.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

