No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM

As a new wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps across Thailand, no nationwide lockdown will be imposed… yet. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the government decided not to call a lockdown because the outbreak is “not severe,” adding that the government will review the situation again before Children’s Day on January 9.

Thailand currently has a record high of 2,195 active Covid-19 cases. In the first wave of infections, active cases peaked at 1,451 in April when schools and businesses were closed, flights were banned and curfews were imposed. While the last lockdown was effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, it put Thai economy into a recession.

While no nationwide lockdown has been set, Wissanu says provincial governors have the power to set local disease control measures under the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act.

In Bangkok, city officials ordered all entertainment venues to close until January 4 with the exception of bars and restaurants serving food and drinks. Pubs and restaurants serving food and drinks can remain open until midnight and they must observe strict hygiene measures.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

