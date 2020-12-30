Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants | The Thaiger

The Public Health Ministry has named 3 Bangkok eateries thought to be linked to 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the capital. Dr Wichan Pawan from the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention says several people who have tested positive for the virus can be traced to one of the restaurants. They are Saeb E-san Karaoke in Thewet, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in Pinklao.

“22 patients in Bangkok were found to have visited one of these 3 restaurants: Saeb E-san Karaoke in the Thewet area, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in the Pinklao area. People who have visited any of these 3 restaurants from December 15-20 should go into self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms closely. If you feel sick, wear a face mask and go immediately to the nearest medical facility in a private vehicle. Don’t forget to inform the doctor about your recent travel history.”

Wichan says that apart from the 22 infections linked to the restaurants, other new cases in the capital consist of 2 groups. The first is a cluster of cases in areas bordering the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon, including the districts of Bang Khun Tian, Nong Khaem and Bang Khae. There are 70 infected people in this group.

“The other cluster group, 1 Thai patient and 6 Burmese nationals, has been traced to a shoe factory in Rama II area. The first patient from this cluster is a Burmese man who showed symptoms on December 17. The other patients had used the same restroom he used at the factory.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand