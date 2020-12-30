Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
The Public Health Ministry has named 3 Bangkok eateries thought to be linked to 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the capital. Dr Wichan Pawan from the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention says several people who have tested positive for the virus can be traced to one of the restaurants. They are Saeb E-san Karaoke in Thewet, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in Pinklao.
“22 patients in Bangkok were found to have visited one of these 3 restaurants: Saeb E-san Karaoke in the Thewet area, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in the Pinklao area. People who have visited any of these 3 restaurants from December 15-20 should go into self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms closely. If you feel sick, wear a face mask and go immediately to the nearest medical facility in a private vehicle. Don’t forget to inform the doctor about your recent travel history.”
Wichan says that apart from the 22 infections linked to the restaurants, other new cases in the capital consist of 2 groups. The first is a cluster of cases in areas bordering the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon, including the districts of Bang Khun Tian, Nong Khaem and Bang Khae. There are 70 infected people in this group.
“The other cluster group, 1 Thai patient and 6 Burmese nationals, has been traced to a shoe factory in Rama II area. The first patient from this cluster is a Burmese man who showed symptoms on December 17. The other patients had used the same restroom he used at the factory.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed
Some compare him to Teflon for his ability to survive all manner of allegations, because the legal challenges keep coming and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps winning. The Thai PM has now survived 3 legal challenges to his leadership, not to mention the countless calls for his resignation that were a hallmark of the recent pro-democracy protests. It’s probably safe to say he’s not going anywhere for a while.
The first challenge to the PM’s leadership came in September of last year, when he fought off an ombudsman ruling that he had not recited the full oath of office while being sworn in the previous July. In that case, the Constitutional Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to make a call on the matter.
About a week later, the court had to rule on whether or not the PM could be considered a state official while in the role of chief of the National Council for Peace and Order. Opposition parties argued that the PM was a state official while head of the NCPO, meaning he was not entitled to hold the position of PM after last year’s election. However, the court found that as the NCPO had seized power in a 2014 coup, the position of its chief was not under state command, therefore he could not be considered a state official.
The third challenge came last month, when the Constitutional Court again found in the PM’s favour, acquitting him of charges that he was illegally occupying a military residence. The opposition had accused the PM of a conflict of interest by living in the property after he had retired from the army. The court ruled that the PM was permitted to remain in the property under a 2005 army regulation, which permits retired army generals to stay living in military residences if they continue to serve the country well. The PM has lived at the army property since becoming army chief in 2010.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
6 senior police transferred after Bangkok gambling raid
A Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers have been transferred for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.
Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in the Thung Song Hong area and arrested 94 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree prohibiting unauthorised gatherings.
Following the raid the police chief and 5 senior officers at the Thung Song Hong police station were transferred to inactive posts for the duration of the investigation. Those officers include:
- Chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 2 Pattana Phetsayanawin
- Chief of Thung Song Hong station Krisanaphon Phetsodsil
- Investigation chief Natthapong Rongkorkerd
- Investigation deputy chief Surin Phurit
- Crime suppression chief Kittiphot Inchan
- Crime suppression deputy chief Thanisorn Boonmaen
The national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after the recent outbreak at a Rayong gambling den.
Police say they were tipped off about an illegal gambling venue in Bangkok’s Laksi district in the Thung Song Hong area. Out of the 94 people arrested, 27 of them allegedly operated the gambling den.
The suspects were taken to the Thung Song Hong police station and scheduled to be tested for Covid-19 by officials from the Department of Disease Control.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
A video summary of the current situation, today, as The Thaiger continues to keep you up to date with all the latest news about the current Covid-19 outbreak.
The BMA’s order includes…
bars with hostesses, horse racing tracks, cock-fighting arenas and massage parlours.
But pubs and restaurants can stay open as long as they serve only food and drinks, and close by midnight.
The BMA says that entertainment venues should switch to serving only food and observe disease control measures.
(The code in this announcement is that the city’s red zones must refrain from any ‘close contact’ with customers)
The enforcement is already in effect and will last through to January 4, including the new year holidays.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed
Migrant workers to be granted 2-year work permit and health insurance
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Central Thailand restaurant offers free boxed meals to migrants
Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested
6 senior police transferred after Bangkok gambling raid
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
CCSA Update: 155 new Covid-19 cases, active cases surpass 2,100
Gold sales go up as Thais sell jewelry to pay for routine expenses
Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade”
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
Rayong police chief transferred over Covid-19 outbreak at alleged gambling den
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces “at risk” of Covid-19
Phuket’s Covid High Season Crisis | VIDEO
Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
7 month old baby in Suphan Buri tests positive for Covid-19, health officials mull lockdown
2021’s new normal – the digital Covid passport
UPDATE: More cases in Thailand, the Rayong cluster and 3 new field hospitals
Bangkok schools, nurseries, close for 12 days in bid to curtail Covid spread
Booze ban in Thailand? Not for now.
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
Rayong identifies 49 new local Covid cases today
US conservative media walk back allegations on voter fraud
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
2021’s new normal – the digital Covid passport
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: More cases in Thailand, the Rayong cluster and 3 new field hospitals
- Thailand3 days ago
Booze ban in Thailand? Not for now.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Rayong identifies 49 new local Covid cases today
- Crime3 days ago
Red Bull heir ‘Boss’ has 6 more years until legally free of charges
TV
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:34 am
Soon there will be so many people infected in Thailand, that it will take 5 full-time writers of the Thaiger each day to write down where those infected people got infected…