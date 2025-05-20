Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

The government introduces 12 tourism campaigns backed by the TAT to attract domestic visitors

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push
Who says the rainy season is a travel killer? Thailand’s tourism chiefs are flipping the script with a bold new campaign aiming to turn soggy skies into serious cash, targeting a jaw-dropping 1.17 trillion baht in domestic tourism revenue in 2025.

On Sunday, May 18, Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan announced the launch of 12 creative tourism campaigns under the Year of Celebration: Mueang Na Tiew (travel-worthy towns) initiative. Backed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and private sector players, the project will run from June to September and cover 55 provinces across the country.

The goal? To inject life into the Green Season (April to October) and attract more than 205 million domestic trips.

“TAT is working closely with airlines and businesses to offer irresistible travel deals,” Sasikarn said. For example, VietJet is offering 15% discounts on airfares, while Thai Lion Air is slashing prices by up to 25%.

Photo of Sasikarn Watthanachan courtesy of The Pattaya News

The campaign features 12 themed travel experiences designed to appeal to all kinds of Thai travellers, from adrenaline junkies to pet parents. Highlights include:

  • Burn Out Break: Nature escapes for stressed city dwellers.

  • Boost Energy: High-octane adventures for thrill seekers.

  • Love Out Loud: Romantic retreats for LGBTQ+ couples.

  • Digital Detox Holiday: Tech-free zones for peace of mind.

  • Gastro Nomad: Culinary journeys across Thailand’s top foodie spots.

  • Paw-some Travel: Pet-friendly destinations and deals.

Other campaigns promote solo travel, senior-friendly adventures, and authentic local dining experiences, including BBQ grilled pork.

“The government is committed to boosting economic activity year-round,” Sasikarn said. “Rainy season can also offer a great chance to relax, recharge and support the local economy.”

Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong reported promising results for the first five months of 2025. Despite global setbacks like geopolitical tension and a dip in Chinese arrivals, Thailand saw tourism revenue rise 3.13% year-on-year, totalling 621 billion baht, reported The Phuket News.

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push | News by Thaiger
Photo of Sorawong Thienthong courtesy of TAT Newsroom

Long-haul markets are helping to fill the gap.

“European visitors, especially from Italy, Norway, and the UK, surged, pushing long-haul tourist numbers up by over 50,000 people—a 20.43% increase,” Sorawong added.

With umbrellas up and deals flying, Thailand’s tourism sector is proving there’s big money in monsoon.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

