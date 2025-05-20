Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

Phuket’s picture-perfect beaches may be drawing tourists in droves but the island is quietly battling a Covid-19 surge that places it among the top three provinces for infection rates in Thailand this year, though remarkably, not a single death has been reported.

According to the Department of Disease Control, from January 1 to May 10, 2025, Phuket recorded 1,287 cumulative Covid cases, marking an infection rate of 317.82 per 100,000 people. Only Bangkok and Chon Buri ranked higher, said Dr Kusuma Sawangphan, Head of the Communicable Disease Control Group at the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO).

“Phuket holds the third spot, with no fatalities reported despite its relatively high rate of infections,” Dr Kusuma explained during a press briefing yesterday, May 19.

Nationally, the virus has infected 73,070 people and claimed 25 lives this year, which translates to a relatively low national death rate of 0.043 per 100,000 people.

In the most recent reporting week alone (May 4–10), Thailand logged 22,493 new infections and eight new deaths, highlighting the virus’s continued spread despite pandemic fatigue.

Topping the charts is Bangkok, with 36,329 reported cases and an infection rate of 707.30 per 100,000 population, along with 11 deaths. Chon Buri follows with 5,533 cases, an infection rate of 355.89, and one death.

Other provinces rounding out the top 10 include Rayong, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Sisaket, Chumphon, Pathum Thani, and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Dr Kusuma noted that Phuket’s zero-death status may be due to effective local healthcare measures and a strong level of community immunity through vaccination or previous infections.

“The PPHO is continuing to monitor the situation closely, particularly as the province remains a major tourism hub. With the influx of both domestic and international visitors, public health agencies have called for continued vigilance.”

As Thailand enters its rainy season, when respiratory illnesses tend to spike, the PPHO has issued a warning that Covid and other viral infections could spread more rapidly, reported The Phuket News.

Residents are urged to stay cautious and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms develop.