Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

DDC recorded more than 1,000 cases from the start of year to present

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
68 1 minute read
Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand
Photo of commuters in Bangkok, January 2019 courtesy of Shutterstock

Phuket’s picture-perfect beaches may be drawing tourists in droves but the island is quietly battling a Covid-19 surge that places it among the top three provinces for infection rates in Thailand this year, though remarkably, not a single death has been reported.

According to the Department of Disease Control, from January 1 to May 10, 2025, Phuket recorded 1,287 cumulative Covid cases, marking an infection rate of 317.82 per 100,000 people. Only Bangkok and Chon Buri ranked higher, said Dr Kusuma Sawangphan, Head of the Communicable Disease Control Group at the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO).

Phuket holds the third spot, with no fatalities reported despite its relatively high rate of infections,” Dr Kusuma explained during a press briefing yesterday, May 19.

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo of Dr Kusuma Sawangphan courtesy of The Phuket News

Nationally, the virus has infected 73,070 people and claimed 25 lives this year, which translates to a relatively low national death rate of 0.043 per 100,000 people.

Related Articles

In the most recent reporting week alone (May 4–10), Thailand logged 22,493 new infections and eight new deaths, highlighting the virus’s continued spread despite pandemic fatigue.

Topping the charts is Bangkok, with 36,329 reported cases and an infection rate of 707.30 per 100,000 population, along with 11 deaths. Chon Buri follows with 5,533 cases, an infection rate of 355.89, and one death.

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Other provinces rounding out the top 10 include Rayong, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Sisaket, Chumphon, Pathum Thani, and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Dr Kusuma noted that Phuket’s zero-death status may be due to effective local healthcare measures and a strong level of community immunity through vaccination or previous infections.

“The PPHO is continuing to monitor the situation closely, particularly as the province remains a major tourism hub. With the influx of both domestic and international visitors, public health agencies have called for continued vigilance.”

As Thailand enters its rainy season, when respiratory illnesses tend to spike, the PPHO has issued a warning that Covid and other viral infections could spread more rapidly, reported The Phuket News.

Residents are urged to stay cautious and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms develop.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand Phuket News

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

10 minutes ago
Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill Road deaths

Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

22 minutes ago
Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025 Visa Information

Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

29 minutes ago
Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony Thailand News

Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony

32 minutes ago
Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt Thailand News

Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt

43 minutes ago
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life Road deaths

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

52 minutes ago
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones Phuket News

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

1 hour ago
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple Crime News

Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

1 hour ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies Business News

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

1 hour ago
Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video) Thailand News

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

2 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

2 hours ago
Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road Hua Hin News

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

2 hours ago
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

2 hours ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets Bangkok News

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

3 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

3 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga Road deaths

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

3 hours ago
Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video) Thailand News

Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video)

3 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

3 hours ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

4 hours ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station Thailand News

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

4 hours ago
Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident Thailand News

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

4 hours ago
Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport

5 hours ago
Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely Thailand News

Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

5 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers South Thailand News

Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers

5 hours ago
Covid-19 NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

2 hours ago
Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

1 day ago
Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

1 day ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x