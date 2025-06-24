Half-price holidays: Thailand’s 1.75 billion baht tourism boost

Thailand is rolling out an exciting new campaign to encourage domestic tourism, with a generous budget of 1.75 billion baht set aside to fuel the Half-Half Thailand Travel initiative.

Announced by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong today, June 24, the programme is designed to stimulate travel during the low season, aiming to bolster the country’s tourism industry and help businesses recover post-pandemic.

The scheme, which offers subsidies for accommodation and other travel-related expenses, is part of a larger stimulus package worth 115 billion baht. Operators were able to register for the campaign last week, and public registration officially opens tonight, with travel benefits set to kick off on July 1. The scheme has set a target of 500,000 participants, a reduction from the initial aim of 1 million.

Under the Half-Half initiative, the government will subsidise up to 50% of accommodation costs, depending on whether travellers are visiting primary or secondary cities. For primary cities, the government covers 40% of the cost, leaving travellers to pay the remaining 60%.

In secondary cities, the subsidy structure varies: during weekdays, the government covers half of the cost, while on weekends and public holidays, the subsidy drops to 40%, with travellers covering the remaining 60%.

Participants can enjoy the benefits for up to 5 nights per person, using digital coupons. These coupons can also be used at participating restaurants, OTOP shops, and tourist attractions, with the accommodation subsidy capped at 3,000 baht per night, reported Bangkok Post.

This campaign is expected to stimulate domestic travel and spread economic activity more evenly across the country, particularly focusing on secondary cities. It aims to provide a much-needed boost to local tourism businesses, injecting confidence into the sector and encouraging Thai citizens to explore their own country.

With the pandemic still affecting international tourism, the Half-Half campaign offers an essential opportunity for both the tourism industry and the Thai people. The programme is expected to play a vital role in Thailand’s economic recovery in the second half of the year.

For more information on how to register, visit TourismThailand’s official website.