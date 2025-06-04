Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season

The Ministry of Public Health reported the five provinces with the highest Covid-19 infections, with a national total of 324,692 cases and 69 fatalities.

The surge in cases is attributed to the rainy season and school reopening, while the XEC variant is noted for its ease of transmission. Doctor Taweesin Visanuyothin, Director General of the Department of Medical Services, highlighted the concern of Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin regarding the rising covid cases.

He emphasised that early rains and school reopening, alongside a concurrent flu outbreak, necessitate heightened public self-protection. Many have become lax in their preventive measures, yet collective action can reduce the spread of infections.

In 2025, 69 deaths have been recorded, predominantly among the 608 group of older adults with pre-existing conditions in major cities like Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Chiang Mai. The death rate stands at 0.106 per 100,000 people, indicating no increase in disease severity.

The non-608 group who contract the virus typically experience mild symptoms, recover naturally, or use over-the-counter medication. However, those in the 608 group or children under one year with severe symptoms should seek immediate hospital care. With schools reopening, precautions are advised to prevent children from contracting covid at school and transmitting it to vulnerable older adults at home.

Doctor Sutthas Chotnaphan, Deputy Director General of the Department of Disease Control, noted an increase in upper respiratory tract infections during the rainy season and school reopening. Students are particularly susceptible due to group settings.

Covid-19 infection

Between January 1 and June 3, 324,692 covid cases were reported, with an incidence rate of 500.20 per 100,000 people. The highest rates were in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Phuket, and Nakhon Pathom, with clusters in schools, prisons, military camps, and hospitals.

The rising trend began in week 16, peaking in week 22 with 93,621 cases. Current figures show 28,392 cases. Despite a low death rate, focus remains on people’s preventive measures, including social distancing and vaccination.

Doctor Sutthas noted the current XEC Covid variant is easily transmissible but not severe, akin to the common cold, as evidenced by low hospitalisation rates. Those infected do not need to stop working or studying.

Doctor Sakan Bunnag, Deputy Director General of the Department of Medical Services, explained that symptoms of flu, colds, and covid can be similar, making initial diagnosis challenging. Mild cases in non-risk groups can be managed with symptomatic treatment, while severe symptoms necessitate medical attention.

High-risk groups include those over 38.5°C, with respiratory issues, or low blood oxygen levels. The Covid hospitalisation rate is low, with seven patients in Bangkok’s Department of Medical Services hospitals, which have over 50 beds available.

Key medications for severe cases include Remdesivir and Paxlovid, with sufficient supply from pharmaceutical companies and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

Currently, no recommendations exist for mandatory isolation from work upon infection. Mask-wearing, especially in the first five days of illness, frequent handwashing, and avoiding large gatherings are advised.

Schools with multiple sick students should allow those affected to stay home without closing classes, as school-age children are not high-risk, reported KhaoSod.