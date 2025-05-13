Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

Infection rates trigger heightened alert

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week
Thailand is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections, with six deaths reported last week, prompting warnings from health professionals. Doctor Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University highlighted the concerning trend based on the Department of Disease Control‘s (DDC) data.

Dr Thira noted that 16,607 infections were recorded between May 4 and May 10, an increase from the 14,680 reported the previous week. The number of deaths also doubled from the previous week to six. He remarked on the contradiction between the DDC’s report and the earlier statements from the Public Health Ministry about the disease’s spread.

Doctor Yong Poovorawan, a virologist at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, also shared insights via Facebook. He explained that the latest Covid subvariants spread more rapidly but tend to cause milder symptoms, similar to other respiratory illnesses.

Dr Yong supported the Public Health Ministry’s report, which noted that despite remaining high case numbers, the virus typically results in mild symptoms. He further explained that Covid subvariants mutate rapidly, leading to diverse strains that spread quickly but with milder effects.

New Covid strains are not directly protected against by existing vaccines due to immune imprinting. This process involves the body creating antibodies and memory cells based on previous exposure to viruses or vaccines.

As a result, vaccines currently only protect against older strains, leading to decreased demand for Covid vaccines in hospitals, reported Bangkok Post.

Dr Yong emphasised that despite the high number of cases, those infected are being treated similarly to patients with other respiratory diseases, with no specific quarantine period required.

In similar news, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin confirmed that no new anthrax cases have emerged but urged residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant. He warned against touching, butchering, or transporting animal carcasses and strongly advised against eating raw meat.

On April 2, Somsak reported that Mukdahan province still has a total of four anthrax cases: one death, two individuals receiving treatment, and one person who has recovered and been released.

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

