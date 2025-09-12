Thaksin starts prison life with Covid quarantine and calm

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has begun serving a prison sentence under Covid quarantine, as officials assess his condition and consider future duties in detention.

Now serving a one-year sentence at Klongprem Central Prison following a Supreme Court ruling, the 76 year old veteran politician is being held in a separate ward with other elderly inmates while officials determine his placement.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Shane Kanchanapach, deputy director-general and Government spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, a classification committee will assess Thaksin’s skills and assign him suitable prison duties once quarantine ends tomorrow, September 13.

“Inmates with medical training might support the clinic, and those with technical skills may handle maintenance. With Thaksin’s language abilities, he could be assigned to educational roles. We aim to utilise every inmate for the prison’s overall benefit.”

The former leader is reportedly in good spirits and adjusting well. He has been sleeping soundly and eating normally, starting his days with two boiled eggs and coffee. No special requests have been made, and officials say he appears emotionally prepared for incarceration.

Visits are currently prohibited during quarantine, including from his legal team. Once completed, only 10 pre-approved visitors, such as family members, will be permitted access, in line with prison regulations.

Thaksin will initially be classified as a medium-security inmate, with the potential for upgrades every six months based on behaviour and participation.

Controversy continues to swirl outside the prison walls. Former senator Somchai Sawangkarn questioned the recent expansion of Klongprem’s jurisdiction to include the Corrections Hospital, announced just days before the court’s ruling.

Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong denied any special treatment, stating all decisions were “legally sound and transparent.”

On parole, Tawee explained that inmates usually serve at least six months before becoming eligible, although health-related exceptions could apply, according to Bangkok Post.

The Supreme Court ordered Thaksin to serve the full one-year sentence imposed in a previous corruption case, ruling that his extended hospital stay cannot be counted as time served.

If a general royal pardon is announced during his imprisonment, Thaksin could see his sentence reduced.