CCSA Update: 155 new Covid-19 cases, active cases surpass 2,100 | The Thaiger

CCSA Update: 155 new Covid-19 cases, active cases surpass 2,100
“The number of new cases is soaring.”
155 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the daily briefing by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The total count of confirmed cases in Thailand raised to 6,440 while the national death toll raised to 61 after a 45 year old man in Rayong with Covid-19 died.
Thailand currently has 2,195 active Covid-19 cases, a record high. The country’s first wave of the virus back in April peaked at 1,451 active cases. Out of the 155 new cases, only 10 cases are people in quarantine who travelled to Thailand from overseas, according to CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
12 new Covid-19 cases are linked to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon while 2 new cases are linked to the outbreak at a gambling den in Rayong. 100 cases are under investigation, including 56 in Rayong and 28 in Chon Buri, to determine the source of the infection. 17 new cases were people in close contact with previously confirmed cases.
Taweesilp has been warning the public that without any disease control measures, the number of daily new cases could be in the thousands or tens of thousands… That’s the worst case scenario.
If no disease control measures are put in place, daily new cases could reach 18,000 by January 14, he says. With moderate control measures, the daily new cases could reach 8,000. If the government imposes intensified measures, like the nationwide lockdown earlier this year, it could limit the new cases to less than 1,000 each day, he says.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
As a new wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps across Thailand, no nationwide lockdown will be imposed… yet. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the government decided not to call a lockdown because the outbreak is “not severe,” adding that the government will review the situation again before Children’s Day on January 9.
Thailand currently has a record high of 2,195 active Covid-19 cases. In the first wave of infections, active cases peaked at 1,451 in April when schools and businesses were closed, flights were banned and curfews were imposed. While the last lockdown was effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, it put Thai economy into a recession.
While no nationwide lockdown has been set, Wissanu says provincial governors have the power to set local disease control measures under the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act.
In Bangkok, city officials ordered all entertainment venues to close until January 4 with the exception of bars and restaurants serving food and drinks. Pubs and restaurants serving food and drinks can remain open until midnight and they must observe strict hygiene measures.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
A video summary of the current situation, today, as The Thaiger continues to keep you up to date with all the latest news about the current Covid-19 outbreak.
The BMA’s order includes…
bars with hostesses, horse racing tracks, cock-fighting arenas and massage parlours.
But pubs and restaurants can stay open as long as they serve only food and drinks, and close by midnight.
The BMA says that entertainment venues should switch to serving only food and observe disease control measures.
(The code in this announcement is that the city’s red zones must refrain from any ‘close contact’ with customers)
Rayong police chief transferred over Covid-19 outbreak at alleged gambling den
Following his claim that there was no illegal gambling den involved in a Covid-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Rayong, provincial police chief Papatdet Katephan has been transferred. The order came from national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk, following a cluster of infections linked to an alleged illegal gambling venue. One of the patients has since died.
There were bizarre denials over the weekend as media reported “a gambling den that wasn’t a gambling den”, some sort of code from the police briefings on the matter that tried to deflect blame from the local police. Gambling, whilst officially illegal in Thailand, is popular and underground ‘dens’ and illegal casinos often survive with the tacit assistance of the local constabulary.
Papatdet’s denial that such an illegal gambling den existed, and his insistence that the outbreak was linked to a small group of gamblers at a private residence, was derided on social media. His claims are also disputed by contact tracers from the government’s own Covid-19 task force, as well as the Public Health Ministry.
Following Papatdet’s transfer, national police chief Suwat has called an investigation into all illegal gambling establishments in the province, an ordered investigators to report back to him within 3 days.
