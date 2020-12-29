CCSA Update: 155 new Covid-19 cases, active cases surpass 2,100 | The Thaiger

“The number of new cases is soaring.”

155 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the daily briefing by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The total count of confirmed cases in Thailand raised to 6,440 while the national death toll raised to 61 after a 45 year old man in Rayong with Covid-19 died.

Thailand currently has 2,195 active Covid-19 cases, a record high. The country’s first wave of the virus back in April peaked at 1,451 active cases. Out of the 155 new cases, only 10 cases are people in quarantine who travelled to Thailand from overseas, according to CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

12 new Covid-19 cases are linked to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon while 2 new cases are linked to the outbreak at a gambling den in Rayong. 100 cases are under investigation, including 56 in Rayong and 28 in Chon Buri, to determine the source of the infection. 17 new cases were people in close contact with previously confirmed cases.

“The number of new cases is soaring.”

Taweesilp has been warning the public that without any disease control measures, the number of daily new cases could be in the thousands or tens of thousands… That’s the worst case scenario.

If no disease control measures are put in place, daily new cases could reach 18,000 by January 14, he says. With moderate control measures, the daily new cases could reach 8,000. If the government imposes intensified measures, like the nationwide lockdown earlier this year, it could limit the new cases to less than 1,000 each day, he says.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

