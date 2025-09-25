Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits

Pattaya has reported a sharp rise in tourism, with millions visiting the city as local officials credit safety measures and major events for the growing numbers.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced the figures this week, revealing that from January to August, the city welcomed more than 18 million tourists. Of those, over 11.38 million were domestic travellers, a year-on-year increase of 11.79%.

The mayor attributed the surge in visitors to Pattaya’s strong image as a safe, reliable, and appealing destination. He said local officials were continuing to build trust with travellers by improving safety measures and modernising infrastructure.

“Confidence in Pattaya is growing. People feel safe coming here, and they know there’s always something exciting happening.”

While some international markets, particularly Chinese tourists, have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, Poramet expressed optimism for the final quarter of the year. A packed calendar of high-profile events is expected to attract both domestic and foreign visitors through to the end of the year.

Upcoming highlights include the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival (November 28 to 29), the Pattaya Jazz Festival (December 5 to 6), and New Year Countdown celebrations (December 29 to 31). Several cultural and food festivals showcasing regional Thai cuisine are also planned.

To boost public confidence, the city has rolled out upgraded safety and communication systems. AI-linked CCTV cameras, monitored in real-time by local police, have been installed across busy areas, according to Pattaya Mail.

The Pattaya Connect mobile app also offers real-time traffic updates and local news, keeping residents and tourists informed on the go.

Addressing infrastructure concerns, Poramet acknowledged the flooding issues in parts of the city during heavy rain. However, he insisted they were not severe enough to deter visitors.

“Flooded roads are usually cleared within two hours. They don’t interfere with the overall experience.”

As the city prepares for its busiest season, Pattaya’s tourism machine appears well-oiled and ready to roar into 2026, with expectations high for continued growth.