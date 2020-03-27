Army officers sidelined over illegal boxing match that caused ‘Covid-19’ cluster | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Army officers sidelined over illegal boxing match that caused ‘Covid-19’ cluster
The head of the army’s welfare department has been “transferred to an inactive post” along with other army brass, as an inquiry begins into a now-notorious boxing event on March 6 at the Lumphini Boxing Stadium that’s has led to scores of Covid coronavirus infections. The Royal Thai Army announced today that that Major General Rachit Arunrangsri, who was in charge of the stadium at the time the match was organised, will be side-lined at army HQ.
The stadium is owned and operated by the Royal Thai Army, part of its network of commercial ventures that also includes hotels, petrol stations and golf course. The Ministry of Public Health has traced at least 150 of the 1136 people infected in Thailand so far to the match. The patients are a mix of attendees, staff, and those who came in close contact with them, and are now known as the “boxing match cluster.” The match was held despite a March 3 order by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha requiring large gatherings to be cancelled or postponed. The holding of the event could thus be deemed a violation of a government order.
Yesterday the the army’s commander-in-chief, Apirat Kongsompong, ordered the head of the Army Personnel Department to form a committee to investigate the holding of the boxing event.
According to the army regulations, the key person running the stadium must be removed to headquarters in order to pave the way for the committee to investigate. An informed army source says the transfers will enable the probe to proceed smoothly. Apirat has assured that the investigation will be transparent and straightforward.
Rachit himself is being treated at Phramongkutklao Hospital, after he was infected with the virus.
Last month the head of the Army said that they are overhauling the Royal Thai Army’s business interests that may be in conflict with their duties to serve the nation.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | The Nation
Bangkok City Hall closes more venues, but 3 types allowed to reopen
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA or City Hall as it’s more commonly known), is closing down more public venues around the capital, effective midnight tonight (Friday) until April 30, as it steps up measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Sites to remain closed are all sport arenas of both humans and animals (boxing arenas, cockfighting and fish fighting venues, horse tracks), public playgrounds, public theatres and recreational shows, museums, libraries, meeting and banquet rooms in hotels, snooker clubs, aesthetic clinics, and public and private nurseries..
But BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang says three other types of venue will be allowed to re-open after being shuttered last weekend.
“Hospital cafeterias (provided social distancing is practised), flower shops in markets, and branch offices of government agencies and state enterprises in department stores, such as post offices and immigration offices.”
On March 21, City Hall ordered the temporary closure of many places it considered high risk locations for virus infection in the capital through to April 12, including restaurants, department stores, schools, universities and markets (except for fresh food vendors and food stalls).
SOURCE: The Nation
34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19
A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.
After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.
The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.
The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.
The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.
The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.
Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.
SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents
Blue Flag grocery vehicles deployed in greater Bangkok to encourage staying home
With the state of emergency requiring people to stay home as much as possible and keeping their ‘social distance’ in public to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce has launched a fleet of Blue Flag vehicles to sell and deliver groceries and other consumer goods at affordable prices, right to people’s homes.
Starting yesterday, mobile grocery trucks are delivering products from major fresh markets to various communities in and around Bangkok. The markets include Minburi Market, Si Mum Mueang Market, Bang Yai Market and Samrong Market. The trucks are selling fresh food and other goods as part of the Blue Flag value scheme, such as eggs at 90 baht per pack of 30, instant noodles at 5 baht per packet, palm oil at 40 baht per bottle, canned fish at 11 baht per tin, two kilograms of rice for 55 baht and 30 milligrams of hand sanitiser at 25 baht.
The Blue Flag scheme is part of the government’s aid package for low-income earners who are issued with smart cards allowing them to get monthly subsidies to buy cheap consumer products from designated shops.
Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, says that 200 trucks are involved initially, which travel to communities in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Their sales will be assessed daily, and more vehicles will be added if there is high demand. The Blue Flag trucks will ensure that the market situation remains stable. Many vendors, including supermarkets are already selling their products online and offering delivery.
Jurin said he’d hold a meeting with operators of traditional and online supermarkets, delivery companies such as Line Man, La La Move, Food Panda and Grab, as well as owners of community shops and Smart groceries today. They’ll discuss the problems and challenges that need government help, as more stringent measures are expected following the invocation of the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
