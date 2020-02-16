Thai Army chief promises overhaul of army business involvement and practices | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Army chief promises overhaul of army business involvement and practices
Thailand’s Army commander in chief General Apirat Kongsompong is planning a dramatic make-over to the inner workings of the Thai military’s business operations. The moves are in the wake of last weekend’s mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima on February 8 where 29 people were shot and killed by an armed soldier (who was also shot and killed).
58 other were injured.
Last week Gen Apirat said he would “bring back transparency and accountability” to the business operations at the country’s barracks. He said he admits that the army has long been stained by alleged irregularities in issues ranging from welfare housing to loans involving cozy partnerships between military units and private merchants.
For example the Thai army runs sporting facilities, boxing stadiums, golf courses and resorts – many of which will now come under a new microscope following the mass shooting incident.
Problems with paid commissions on a housing project is thought to have sparked an argument between the gunman, Jakrapanth Thomma, and his base commander. He gunned down his commander, and the man’s mother in law, before heading to a temple, and then to Korat’s Terminal 21 and killing innocent shoppers.
The General promised to “hastily examine a range of army projects and current practices” in army-operated businesses which have attracted criticism in the past. His targets include more than 30 golf courses, many partly commercialised and open to the public, 126 radio stations around the country, and a TV station (Channel 5). Coffee houses, restaurants and convenience stores on military compounds are also going to be fully reviewed.
The Army’s staunchest critic, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the Future Forward Party, has described the income from these businesses as “off-budget funds”. He said he feels uncomfortable about this money as it is not returned to state revenue, making much of the business exempt from close scrutiny.
General Apirak, fiercely loyal to the quasi-democratic military government and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, says he is prepared to take on the challenges of cronyism and nepotism, when Army commanders in the past have allowed these issues to slide, caving in to pressure to maintain the status quo. He said the events in Nakhon Ratchasima necessitated a change in culture.
But many doubt if the General’s best intentions and efforts will be successful as he’ll be challenging long-established conventions and will encounter a lot of push-back, mostly behind closed doors, from officers currently benefitting from this business arrangements.
The General also announced a memorandum of understanding this week that will be signed with the Finance Ministry to ensure “better management of the army’s commercial and welfare schemes”. He also wants the private sector to replace the army in running many of the businesses currently run by the Army. The MoU is designed to pave the way for the Thai Finance Ministry to collect income from the new business owners and disperse fairly to the army or go into general revenue.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has painted a gloomy outlook for Thailand’s previously-robust tourism industry. He says he expects tourist arrivals to plunge by 50% in the first half of 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
His predictions are born out by sluggish arrival numbers at the country’s main airports, hotel forward bookings and ‘landing slots’ cancelled by international airlines into Thailand.
A drop of 50% in Thailand’s visitors would be catastrophic for millions who are either directly or indirectly employed by the Kingdom’s hospitality industry, let alone the businesses and investors in the vast tourism and hotel infrastructure.
The Minister announced his gloomy prediction at a government-private sector meeting yesterday where measures were discussed to counteract the slump. This week the Thai government also foreshadowed that it is ready to throw some financial lifelines, including soft loans, tax incentives and training in return for income, to tourism operators ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak.
“Relief measures are needed to take care of tourism operators, and each state agency has been tasked with proposing measures to the cabinet that should be rolled out by March.”
“The impact of the deadly virus on tourism is adverse and the government is concerned because the sector makes up a significant portion of the economy.”
A Phuket hotelier, who asked not to be named, painted a similarly dramatic picture of the slump being felt in one of the country’s favourite tourist destinations.
“Dramatic overnight drop in new bookings with cancellations piling up until the end of February, and not much movement in March. Continuation of cancellations including guests traveling via China or other so called ‘affected’ countries. MICE market (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences Exhibitions) came to a complete stop and weddings postponed until mid-year for the time being. Inquiries completely dried up.”
“Resorts and hotels are looking at cutting costs as much as they can immediately. Complete stop on new recruitment unless absolutely necessary, and close entire resort buildings to reduce operating costs.”
Another operator of a five star resort in Chiang Mai reported that the situation in the north was also very tight.
“The last month has been desperately quiet and that was on top of a major slump for the last six months. Our forward bookings situation is looking very sick and many of our peer businesses are making quick changes and even putting off staff to try and minimise the impact on the bottomline.”
Minister Phiphat reported that tourist numbers from February 1 – 9 were down 43.5%, and among Chinese visitors 86.6 %.
“We expect the situation to pick up in April and will be discussing with Airports of Thailand ways to manage flight schedules for Chinese tourists to reduce airport congestion. There’s also been the news about the speedboat collision in Phuket in which several tourists were killed, so we want to put the priority on tourist safety.”
“A 50% reduction in tourist numbers in the first half means cutting the prediction from 40 million people to 20 million.
“The Tourism Authority of Thailand will need to work harder in the second half to compensate for the first.”
SOURCE The Nation
Coronavirus
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
A new case of the coronavirus (covid-19) has now been confirmed in Thailand which brings the total in the country to 34 since the start of this year. The public health ministry made the announcement yesterday.
The new case is a 35 year old Thai female, a medical personnel, who was infected after contact with a patient, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control.
Health workers are among the most vulnerable groups exposed to the coronavirus. The Chinese government revealed this week that 1,716 medical workers there have been infected, with six already dying from the virus.
The vast majority of infections among health workers have been in Wuhan, Hubei, epicentre of the outbreak, where many lack proper protections in hospitals dealing with a deluge of patients.
In Thailand, 14 people, previously identified with coronavirus, have recovered and returned home.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Technology
From Star Trek to the Galaxy Z Flip phone – a new foldable comes to Thailand
The $1,500 Motorola RAZR flip phone, a sort of ‘smartphone’ version of its original 2004 market favourite, was twice the cost of an iPhone 11, looked cool but had a small battery and plastic screen. It was a throwback to the earlier design but with a foldable screen, the latest ‘thaeng’ in the smart-phone world.
Now there’s the new Galaxy Z Flip phone, a Samsung version that looks a lot more robust and has teeth to match. But before we check out Samsung’s new flipper, let’s go full retro to remember where the idea came from. And it’s a journey all the way back to US 60s TV and the fertile mind of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek.
The ‘Communicator’ was an ever-present part of every Star Trek TV show and the flip-screen space walkie-talkie would inspire Motorola to come up with its Razr phone in 2004. The crew of the Starship Enterprise would ‘flip’ it open to get themselves out of a myriad emergency situations or a hasty request to be ‘beamed up’.
A few years ago someone even decided to make a real, working version of a Star Trek Communicator, HERE.
Motorola tried to reboot its 2004 Razr with its new ‘smartphone’ version last year but, well, it was a cute retro attempt but mostly panned by reviews and users.
But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.7-inch smartphone has all the feel of a smaller, foldable Razr-style phone, but packed with the power to match. It will fold into a square about half its size, with a small rectangular display on the front cover for notifications. It comes in three colours – gold, purple and black (surely Trekkies will buy the gold) – and goes on sale on February 14 in some countries, and March 9 in Thailand.
At US$1,380, the Z Flip is hardly affordable, but with its new, sturdier design, Samsung could have mastered the flip-phone design, coupled with the power its users demand.
David McQueen, research director at tech advisory firm ABI Research, says the smartphone business has gone through years of complacency, waiting for some design innovation.
“There is little doubt that foldable smartphones are set to become the next technology innovation trend.”
“Foldable displays are set to become an important form factor in future product portfolios bringing much needed innovation into device design.”
Beyond the nostalgia factor – back to 2004 and the 60s – there’s a lot of appeal in a phone that shrinks in size and shuts close. Like the Motorola RAZR, the Samsung Z Flip features a small display on the front so you can still see notifications when they come through if closed.
Unlike the RAZR’s plastic display, the Z Flip features a layer of ultra-thin glass that opens and snaps into place with ease. It packs a powerful processor and decent battery life and does most of what you’d expect from a smartphone these days.
Up to now the barrier to flip and folding phones has been the notorious hinge. Samsung seems to have solved that issue. The Z Flip features a small, internal brush-like system to push out debris and opens and snaps into place with ease. Samsung claims it can open up to 200,000 times without damage. The downside, in this design, is the noticeable crease that resides in the centre of the display, right in the middle where users are swiping and opening apps. You can see it and feel it.
It’s rumoured that Apple might be working on a foldable concept, but nothing has been announced at this stage.
But could flip phones become the next big category of hand-held devices? It’s not as if it’s a new concept. For now, that may be a leap, sideways, from the common form factor. But if executed properly, Samsung’s Z Flip’s “wow” factor will probably entice early adopters and eventually a larger audience.
Get the price tag down below 30,000 baht, and things could get very interesting.
In Thailand the phone will cost 44,900 baht and be available from March 9, according to Samsung.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
