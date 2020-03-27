Singaporeans face jail, fines if they don’t observe social distancing | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Singaporeans face jail, fines if they don’t observe social distancing
Singapore authorities have announced tough new measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, saying that those found guilty of intentionally standing or sitting too near to others could be jailed for up to six months. The city-state has already closed bars and cinemas, as well as banning large events.
While Singapore isn’t under lockdown or a state of emergency like Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia, people are now barred from intentionally standing too close in a queue or sitting in a seat less than a metre from another individual in public. place according to the regulations. Those found guilty of breaking the rules face a jail term of up to six months and a maximum fine of 10,000 Singspore dollars ( about 230,000 baht or 7,000 US$).
Business owners must place seats not fixed to the ground at least a metre apart, and make sure people keep their distance when queueing. They face the same punishments if found to have broken the rules.
Singapore, known for its low crime rate and tough approach to law and order, introduced stricter curbs after a spike in infections was brought in from overseas.
“We must implement tighter safe distancing measures now to minimise activities and exposure”.
Singapore has reported 683 virus infections and 3 deaths. The rapidly spreading pandemic has infected well over half a million people worldwide and killed more than 24,000 as of Friday afternoon (Thai time).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
British PM Boris Johnson test positive for covid-19
The British PM has tested positive for the coronavirus. Boris Johnson says he developed “mild symptoms over the past 24 hours”, including a cough and temperature.
Mr Johnson was last seen last night, UK time, as he clapped outside his home as part of a nationwide gesture thanking National Health Service staff.
55 year old Mr Johnson maintains he is now self-isolated at No 10 Downing Street, the home ‘office’ of British prime ministers, but “continues to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”.
On his Twitter account (below), Mr Johnson says that he was working from home and self-isolating and “that’s entirely the right thing to do”.
“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”
The PM was tested at his home by NHS staff, on the personal advice of England’s chief medical physician, Professor Chris Whitty.
“So thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household,” Mr Johnson said.
Earlier this week, the prime minister’s spokesman remarked that if Mr Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the first secretary of state, would be the selected minister to stand in.
Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds is several months pregnant. Pregnant women are advised to be particularly stringent when following social distancing advice.
Yesterday, the heir to the British throne, 71 year old Prince Charles, 71, is to be displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
SOURCE: BBC
Bangkok City Hall closes more venues, but 3 types allowed to reopen
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA or City Hall as it’s more commonly known), is closing down more public venues around the capital, effective midnight tonight (Friday) until April 30, as it steps up measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Sites to remain closed are all sport arenas of both humans and animals (boxing arenas, cockfighting and fish fighting venues, horse tracks), public playgrounds, public theatres and recreational shows, museums, libraries, meeting and banquet rooms in hotels, snooker clubs, aesthetic clinics, and public and private nurseries..
But BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang says three other types of venue will be allowed to re-open after being shuttered last weekend.
“Hospital cafeterias (provided social distancing is practised), flower shops in markets, and branch offices of government agencies and state enterprises in department stores, such as post offices and immigration offices.”
On March 21, City Hall ordered the temporary closure of many places it considered high risk locations for virus infection in the capital through to April 12, including restaurants, department stores, schools, universities and markets (except for fresh food vendors and food stalls).
SOURCE: The Nation
More than 100 suspect travellers reported across the country
Yesterday, police staffed 359 random checks points across the country to screen road travellers for the Covid-19 virus. The checkpoints are being staffed by the Royal Thai Police.
Deputy Commissioner General Police General Suwat Jangyodsuk, says…
“Travellers who had a cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing or any body pain were scanned and more than 100 have now been reported to the Public Health Ministry. Their names and information are being recorded for further tracking.”
“The checkpoints have been established as a means of controlling the spread of the virus through tighter travel controls.”
General Suwat also apologised for the traffic jams in some locations caused by the check points, but maintained they were necessary at this time and appealed for patience if people have to travel.
SOURCE: The Nation
