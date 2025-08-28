Thai soldier loses foot in Cambodia border landmine blast

Hidden explosives continue to wound unsuspecting troops

Bright Choomanee
August 28, 2025
Picture courtesy of ศูนย์ข่าวกู้ภัยสยามบุรีรัมย์ Facebook

A Thai soldier suffered the loss of his right foot after stepping on an anti-personnel landmine near Hill 350, close to the Ta Kwai temple ruins and the Cambodian border in Surin province, yesterday afternoon, August 27.

This incident marks the sixth Thai soldier to be injured by a landmine since the current border conflict began in July.

The explosion occurred at approximately 3.45pm, affecting Private Adisorn Pomklang, part of the 3rd Field Company, 221st Infantry Battalion, who suffered a severe injury, losing his right ankle. He is currently being airlifted from Phanom Dong Rak Hospital to Surin Hospital with the assistance of a Sky Doctor team.

Sergeant Major Nattapong Seechin, also from the 3rd Field Company, 221st Infantry Battalion, sustained minor injuries from shrapnel to his back. He has been taken to Phanom Dong Rak Hospital for treatment.

Private Thannathon Taokratok, another member of the same unit, incurred a minor injury to his left wrist. He is also receiving medical attention at Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the timing and method of the landmine’s placement.

Thailand has consistently accused Cambodia of planting anti-personnel landmines within Thai territory along the border, violating international treaties and a bilateral ceasefire agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur.

The Royal Thai Army has reiterated its warning of potentially exercising its right to self-defence under international law if these violations persist.

A Defence Ministry statement on Facebook highlighted, “This marks the sixth case of Thai soldiers being injured by landmines along the border. Several soldiers have been wounded, with some losing legs – a consequence of the continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.”

The mines discovered were identified as Russian-made PMN-2s in new condition, indicating they were not remnants from previous conflicts. Thailand views this as a breach of the ceasefire agreement and a violation of the Ottawa Treaty and international humanitarian law, according to the statement, reported Bangkok Post.

