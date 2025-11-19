Royal Thai Army denies rangers assaulted Cambodian workers

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has strongly denied accusations made by Cambodian officials and human rights groups, dismissing the claims as fake news and part of an orchestrated attempt to damage Thailand’s international reputation.

The allegations surfaced between November 17 and 18, when Cambodian government agencies and civil society groups claimed that seven Thai rangers had detained, beaten, robbed, and sexually assaulted a group of Cambodian migrant workers in Battambang province, near the Thai border.

Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the RTA, issued a public statement countering the claims, saying that an immediate investigation was launched as soon as the news broke. Patrol and Ranger units stationed along the Thai-Cambodia border, specifically the Burapha Task Force in Sa Kaeo and Royal Thai Navy units in Chanthaburi and Trat, were ordered to verify the reports.

“After thoroughly questioning all rangers and patrols on duty the night of November 15, there was no incident matching the accusations, nor were any arrests of a group of 13 migrant workers made.”

The RTA claims the allegations are part of a larger “information operation,” citing suspicious timing and coordination among multiple Cambodian state agencies and NGOs. Thai officials said that the statements from the Cambodian Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Culture, labour unions, and the Cambodian Human Rights Committee were released almost simultaneously and contained identical, unverified information.

“This has all the hallmarks of a planned media attack. The same unverified narrative is being pushed from several fronts, with no attempt at bilateral verification. It appears designed to frame Thai soldiers and damage our reputation on the global stage.”

Thailand has also criticised the Cambodian claim that the victims were returned home before the story was publicised, preventing Thai authorities from verifying their identities or investigating the alleged crime scene, something they say contradicts normal cross-border cooperation.

According to the Army Spoke Team Facebook page, the RTA insists that its soldiers operate under strict discipline and human rights standards. Officials have hinted that the campaign may be an attempt to deflect from Cambodia’s own internal controversies, including scrutiny over landmine issues and cyber scams.

Responding to Cambodia’s assertion that Thailand is distorting the facts, Maj. Gen. Winthai said:

“Truth must be proven with forensic evidence, not through a chorus of unverified accusations.”

Thailand has urged Cambodia to abandon “hostile tactics” and commit to resolving issues through honest, bilateral cooperation.