More than 100 suspect travellers reported across the country | The Thaiger

The British PM has tested positive for the coronavirus. Boris Johnson says he developed “mild symptoms over the past 24 hours”, including a cough and temperature.

Mr Johnson was last seen last night, UK time, as he clapped outside his home as part of a nationwide gesture thanking National Health Service staff.

55 year old Mr Johnson maintains he is now self-isolated at No 10 Downing Street, the home ‘office’ of British prime ministers, but “continues to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”.

On his Twitter account (below), Mr Johnson says that he was working from home and self-isolating and “that’s entirely the right thing to do”.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”

The PM was tested at his home by NHS staff, on the personal advice of England’s chief medical physician, Professor Chris Whitty.

“So thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household,” Mr Johnson said.

Earlier this week, the prime minister’s spokesman remarked that if Mr Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the first secretary of state, would be the selected minister to stand in.

Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds is several months pregnant. Pregnant women are advised to be particularly stringent when following social distancing advice.

Yesterday, the heir to the British throne, 71 year old Prince Charles, 71, is to be displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.

SOURCE: BBC