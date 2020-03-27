More than 100 suspect travellers reported across the country | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More than 100 suspect travellers reported across the country
Yesterday, police staffed 359 random checks points across the country to screen road travellers for the Covid-19 virus. The checkpoints are being staffed by the Royal Thai Police.
Deputy Commissioner General Police General Suwat Jangyodsuk, says…
“Travellers who had a cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing or any body pain were scanned and more than 100 have now been reported to the Public Health Ministry. Their names and information are being recorded for further tracking.”
“The checkpoints have been established as a means of controlling the spread of the virus through tighter travel controls.”
General Suwat also apologised for the traffic jams in some locations caused by the check points, but maintained they were necessary at this time and appealed for patience if people have to travel.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
British PM Boris Johnson test positive for covid-19
The British PM has tested positive for the coronavirus. Boris Johnson says he developed “mild symptoms over the past 24 hours”, including a cough and temperature.
Mr Johnson was last seen last night, UK time, as he clapped outside his home as part of a nationwide gesture thanking National Health Service staff.
55 year old Mr Johnson maintains he is now self-isolated at No 10 Downing Street, the home ‘office’ of British prime ministers, but “continues to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”.
On his Twitter account (below), Mr Johnson says that he was working from home and self-isolating and “that’s entirely the right thing to do”.
“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”
The PM was tested at his home by NHS staff, on the personal advice of England’s chief medical physician, Professor Chris Whitty.
“So thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household,” Mr Johnson said.
Earlier this week, the prime minister’s spokesman remarked that if Mr Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the first secretary of state, would be the selected minister to stand in.
Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds is several months pregnant. Pregnant women are advised to be particularly stringent when following social distancing advice.
Yesterday, the heir to the British throne, 71 year old Prince Charles, 71, is to be displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
SOURCE: BBC
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok City Hall closes more venues, but 3 types allowed to reopen
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA or City Hall as it’s more commonly known), is closing down more public venues around the capital, effective midnight tonight (Friday) until April 30, as it steps up measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Sites to remain closed are all sport arenas of both humans and animals (boxing arenas, cockfighting and fish fighting venues, horse tracks), public playgrounds, public theatres and recreational shows, museums, libraries, meeting and banquet rooms in hotels, snooker clubs, aesthetic clinics, and public and private nurseries..
But BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang says three other types of venue will be allowed to re-open after being shuttered last weekend.
“Hospital cafeterias (provided social distancing is practised), flower shops in markets, and branch offices of government agencies and state enterprises in department stores, such as post offices and immigration offices.”
On March 21, City Hall ordered the temporary closure of many places it considered high risk locations for virus infection in the capital through to April 12, including restaurants, department stores, schools, universities and markets (except for fresh food vendors and food stalls).
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Army officers sidelined over illegal boxing match that caused ‘Covid-19’ cluster
The head of the army’s welfare department has been “transferred to an inactive post” along with other army brass, as an inquiry begins into a now-notorious boxing event on March 6 at the Lumphini Boxing Stadium that’s has led to scores of Covid coronavirus infections. The Royal Thai Army announced today that that Major General Rachit Arunrangsri, who was in charge of the stadium at the time the match was organised, will be side-lined at army HQ.
The stadium is owned and operated by the Royal Thai Army, part of its network of commercial ventures that also includes hotels, petrol stations and golf course. The Ministry of Public Health has traced at least 150 of the 1136 people infected in Thailand so far to the match. The patients are a mix of attendees, staff, and those who came in close contact with them, and are now known as the “boxing match cluster.” The match was held despite a March 3 order by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha requiring large gatherings to be cancelled or postponed. The holding of the event could thus be deemed a violation of a government order.
Yesterday the the army’s commander-in-chief, Apirat Kongsompong, ordered the head of the Army Personnel Department to form a committee to investigate the holding of the boxing event.
According to the army regulations, the key person running the stadium must be removed to headquarters in order to pave the way for the committee to investigate. An informed army source says the transfers will enable the probe to proceed smoothly. Apirat has assured that the investigation will be transparent and straightforward.
Rachit himself is being treated at Phramongkutklao Hospital, after he was infected with the virus.
Last month the head of the Army said that they are overhauling the Royal Thai Army’s business interests that may be in conflict with their duties to serve the nation.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | The Nation
