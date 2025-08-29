Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall

Thailand will construct its first permanent border fence with Cambodia this year. The project, confirmed by the Royal Thai Army (RTA), will begin near Aranyaprathet to address ongoing security concerns along the shared boundary.

The permanent 10-kilometre fence along the Thai-Cambodian border, planned to rise near boundary markers 50 and 51 in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, comes after a joint agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. Officials say the construction will begin within this year, pending approval from the National Security Council (NSC).

Yesterday, August 28, General Manas Chandee, Chief of Staff of the RTA, led a team to survey the terrain from markers 48 to 51, covering Ban Pa Rai to Ban Tha Kham. The visit aimed to assess the groundwork for the new border barrier, which will span roughly 10 kilometres near the busy Poipet crossing.

While this section has been mutually agreed upon, other segments remain disputed. In those areas, the RTA plans to install temporary defences: a road skirting the border, a triple-layer concertina wire fence, and CCTV coverage where accessible. The idea is to boost troop mobility, enhance patrol operations, and create a physical deterrent against unlawful entry.

Major General Wanchana Sawasdee, Deputy Spokesperson for the RTA, said that the move is a direct response to public demands.

“We aim to protect the country while also responding to concerns about scams, call centre gangs, and human trafficking.”

Officials believe that clearing forested areas and fencing natural crossing points will make it significantly harder for criminals to operate. They’ve also reassured the public that no budget obstacles stand in the way and work will start “immediately” once the NSC gives the nod.

Consultations will take place with locals who may be affected by the development. However, officials are confident communities will back the project for the sake of national security, according to The Nation and Sorayuth Suthassanachinda’s Facebook page.

In a show of public support, some citizens have even suggested crowdfunding to finance the project. While grateful, officials say any public involvement would require legal review.

The RTA insists this initiative is not just about drawing lines; it’s about sending a message: Thailand’s borders are no longer open playgrounds for scammers and smugglers.