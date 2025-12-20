Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

2nd Army Region commander confirms control of strategic hill in Surin, warns of landmines in border area

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 20, 2025, 3:13 PM
Thai soldiers have secured Hill 350 near Ta Kwai Temple in Surin province and recovered the bodies of two fallen troops, the commander of the 2nd Army Region confirmed on December 20, marking a critical moment in continued fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Lieutenant General Veerayut Rakasilp, commander of the 2nd Army Region, said Thai forces regained full control of Hill 350 in the Prasat Ta Kwai area of Phanom Dong Rak district. The bodies of two soldiers killed during recent clashes were transported down from the hill to the plain for formal rites.

He instructed units under the Suranaree Task Force to proceed with extreme caution, warning that Cambodian forces had laid landmines across the area. Military officials said the use of anti-personnel mines violates the Ottawa Convention and poses ongoing risks to troops operating in the rugged terrain.

Hill 350 lies approximately 300 meters west of the ancient Prasat Ta Kwai Khmer sandstone ruins in Surin. The area sits directly along the Thai-Cambodian border, where demarcation remains disputed. Under Thailand’s long-used 1:50,000 scale map, both the temple complex and Hill 350 fall within Thai territory.

The hill has been a flashpoint for weeks. On December 8, the army announced it had destroyed a Cambodian cableway used to supply Hill 350. On December 15, Thai troops retook the Ta Kwai ruins and raised the Thai national flag, reinforcing Bangkok’s claim to the area.

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Hill 350 is decisive due to its elevation. From the high ground, forces can observe wide areas, control movement routes, direct fire, and disrupt supply lines. Any unit holding the hill can dominate lower terrain around the temple, leaving opposing positions exposed.

Despite recent gains, clashes have continued intermittently around Hill 350 and nearby Hill 225. The Second Army Region said Thai troops are holding key zones, blocking reinforcements and securing routes, but the difficult landscape and ongoing exchanges have slowed operations.

Two Thai soldiers were killed in a late-night clash earlier this week. Sgt Maj 1st Class Samroeng Khlangprakhon was presumed dead, while Pvt Phanuphat Saosa was confirmed killed. Pvt Phanuphat’s body was located near an opposing hilltop position and later recovered.

Video footage released by Cambodian soldiers shows heavily fortified concrete bunkers on the hill, highlighting the challenges of clearing the area.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said Thailand must secure Hill 350, underlining its national and strategic importance. Families of fallen soldiers have urged authorities to retrieve remains quickly so funeral rites can be held. Sgt Maj Samroeng’s mother said she was devastated but proud her son died defending the nation.

The army has pledged full honors, welfare support, and compensation for the families once conditions allow. The incident was first reported by the Khaosod.

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 20, 2025, 3:13 PM
