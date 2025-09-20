Thai army slams Hun Manet over false border dispute claims (video)

Military warns neighbouring country against taking one-sided view

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Screenshot from Team Thailand Facebook video

The Thai army accused Cambodia’s leader of spreading false claims in a border dispute, warning Malaysia against being misled and seen as taking sides.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has accused Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet of misleading his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, with “false narratives” over Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, warning that Malaysia could appear biased if it accepts Cambodia’s version of events.

RTA spokesperson Major General Winthai Suwaree gave a press briefing yesterday, September 19, outlining Thailand’s position on the Thai-Cambodian border dispute. He said the bilateral ceasefire had held for 53 days, yet Cambodian forces continued to breach the agreement with drone incursions, landmines, disinformation campaigns and the use of women, children and monks as “human shields.”

Winthai stressed that Thai troops had respected the ceasefire and maintained sovereignty over Ban Nong Ya Kaew, which he said was unquestionably Thai territory. He alleged that Cambodian troops permitted protesters to provoke Thai police by throwing sticks and stones, while soldiers nearby failed to intervene.

He also criticised Hun Manet for presenting “misleading” information at international forums, including allegations that Thai forces used excessive force. According to Winthai, only police officers had been involved in clashes, and their deployment of rubber bullets and tear gas was defensive, aimed at preventing damage to barbed-wire fencing erected on Thai soil.

Related Articles

Turning to Malaysia, Winthai claimed that Prime Minister Anwar had been misled by Hun Manet and Cambodia’s Interim Observer Team.

“We will ask the Foreign Ministry to present evidence to Prime Minister Anwar to ensure fairness.”

He added that Thailand had not violated any disputed zones and continued to honour both the 2000 memorandum of understanding and the Joint Boundary Commission framework.

Photo of Anwar Ibrahim courtesy of KhaoSod English Facebook

Winthai declined to speculate on whether Hun Manet had spoken directly to Anwar before his comments, saying it was beyond his remit. He acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter, describing it as a confrontation between Cambodian villagers and Thai security forces, but insisted that distorted narratives must be countered through diplomatic channels, reported The Nation.

On the issue of Cambodian villagers present on Thai territory, Winthai said Thai police could act without Cabinet approval. Any action, he stressed, would be lawful, measured and designed to uphold sovereignty while avoiding misinterpretation.

Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
