Royal Thai Army’s 8.6 million baht border fence plan questioned

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has announced plans to build a high-security fence along the Thai-Cambodian border to strengthen defences and curb illegal crossings.

The Army Development Command (ADC), under the RTA Headquarters, has announced a project to construct a reinforced prefabricated concrete fence topped with steel mesh and concertina wire. The total cost will be a staggering 8.66 million baht per kilometre.

The border project aims to improve national security and prevent illegal crossings, trafficking, and smuggling. But the high price tag is already raising eyebrows.

According to details released by the RTA, the fence will feature:

Combined, the fence construction comes to 7.36 million baht per kilometre.

To support military operations and surveillance, a 5-metre-wide three-layer compacted laterite patrol road will also be built alongside the fence. That adds another 1.3 million baht per kilometre, bringing the total project cost to 8.66 million baht per kilometre.

Officials have not disclosed how many kilometres of fence will be built or the exact timeframe for completion, reported KhaoSod.

The project has sparked discussions online, with critics questioning whether the cost is justified, especially amid ongoing debates about military spending and infrastructure transparency.

However, supporters argue that improving security infrastructure along the Thai-Cambodian border is a long-overdue move to counter smuggling, human trafficking, and cross-border crimes.

In similar news, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has outlined Thailand’s firm position on ongoing border tensions with Cambodia, calling for the immediate withdrawal of heavy weaponry and the protection of civilians in contested areas. The announcement followed his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 9, where he issued policy directives ahead of planned negotiations with Cambodia.