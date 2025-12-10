5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia

Five Thai soldiers have been killed in ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, with fresh confrontations reported this morning, December 10, the fourth consecutive day of fighting since hostilities resumed.

The clashes reignited on Sunday, December 7, despite both countries signing a peace declaration in October, witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim.

Following the renewed violence, Trump, the United Nations (UN), and senior officials from several countries urged both nations to honour the agreement and seek a peaceful resolution.

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, responded to the appeals, insisting Thailand had not initiated any attack since the beginning of the dispute. He stressed that negotiations would only begin when Cambodia was ready to do so.

Reaffirming Thailand’s stance, PM Anutin Charnvirakul posted a statement on Facebook last night, December 9, saying, “Thailand’s direction remains status quo. No ceasefire.” Several government officials reposted the same message shortly afterwards.

Amid the continuing clashes, authorities confirmed the deaths of five Thai soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield. They were identified as:

Sergeant Major Sathawan Sucharit

Private Vayu Kwanseu

Sergeant Major Chawakon Dechkhuntod

Sergeant Jiravat Mungklang

Private Thirdsak Srilachai

Anutin expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, promising that the government would ensure their relatives received proper support.

ThaiRath provided further updates today, reporting renewed tension at the border in the Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin at around 5.15am. Fighting reportedly began near the Prasat Ta Muen Thom complex and later shifted towards the Prasat Ta Kwai area.

The sky was dark and cloudy, and at around 6.30am, the sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was heard clearly over Phanom Dong Rak. Local village defence volunteers and residents remained on high alert, sitting around a fire near their bunker and prepared to take cover at any moment.

Gunfire was also reported at the Chong Chom border in the Kap Choeng district at around 7.20am, prompting residents and volunteer guards to rush into bunkers in panic.

At the same time, the sound of Thai fighter jets flying over the Prasat Ta Kwai area and dropping bombs echoed loudly across the district, signalling that the confrontation continued to escalate.

The escalating confrontation at the border resulted in Cambodian athletes withdrawing from the SEA Games 2025 in Thailand this morning.