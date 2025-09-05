Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure

Special episode showcases iconic sites and flavours of Thailand

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 5, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Fans of Japan’s most famous robotic cat will finally see Doraemon and his gang in Thailand on local TV, with MCOT Plc confirming the broadcast of a special episode tomorrow.

The long-awaited adventure, titled I Want to Meet That Cat in Thailand, will air at 9am tomorrow, September 6, on Channel 30, marking Doraemon’s official debut on Thai screens.

“Tomorrow! That’s the day when Doraemon will be in Thailand,” MCOT announced in a Facebook post on its 9 MCOT page today.

The special episode, number 865 in the long-running series, first aired on TV Asahi in Japan on May 31. It has taken more than three months for Doraemon and his friends to make their journey from Tokyo to Thai television.

The storyline follows Doraemon, Nobita, Shizuka and their pals as they explore iconic Thai destinations. Their animated adventure includes a tuk tuk ride through bustling streets, sampling local delicacies, a visit to the historic city of Ayutthaya, and a trip to the colourful floating market in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi province.

Shizuka is even seen dressed in an elegant Thai traditional costume, a moment that has already charmed fans.

Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The announcement sparked lively discussion online, with viewers sharing excitement and humour about Doraemon’s Thai debut.

“I’m afraid Doraemon could be ripped off if he hails a cab,” joked one fan on the FM96.5 YouTube channel.

The screening comes just days after the robotic cat’s fictional birthday on September 3, 2112, when Doraemon is said to have been born in Kawasaki City, Japan. In the series, he famously travels back in time to help Nobita navigate life’s challenges.

Since its creation, Doraemon has been a cultural phenomenon across Asia and beyond, with his gadgets, adventures, and moral lessons winning over generations of fans. The decision to feature Thailand in the storyline highlights the country’s growing cultural footprint and offers Thai audiences the chance to see familiar landmarks and traditions through the lens of one of Japan’s most beloved exports, Bangkok Post reports.

With the debut episode airing this weekend, MCOT is hoping to capture the hearts of Thai families and younger audiences, cementing Doraemon’s role as more than just a Japanese icon but a global one.

