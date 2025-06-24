2026 World Cup stripped from ‘Must-Have’ TV broadcast list

The Royal Gazette published a new announcement from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), removing the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup from the list of “Must-Have” sports for free TV broadcasting.

The update signals a shift in television regulations that will impact how key events, including major international sports, are accessible to Thai viewers.

The decision, detailed in the official announcement on May 16, came in response to evolving television viewing habits and the changing landscape of the broadcast industry. The NBTC’s decision aims to adapt regulations to modern needs, especially as digital platforms continue to rise in popularity.

“The amendment of the Must-Have announcement is necessary to keep up with current television viewing behaviours and the development of the television industry,” explained the NBTC in the statement.

The amendment comes under the authority of the Radio Frequency Allocation and Broadcasting and Telecommunications Business Act 2010 and the Broadcasting and Television Business Act 2008. It replaces the previous appendix in the “Must-Have” list issued in 2012, which included sports like the World Cup, marking a significant shift in how sports events are categorised for free broadcast.

The “Must Have” rule, initially set out to ensure equitable access to important television programmes, once required all TV service providers to offer coverage of seven key sports events on free-to-air channels. These included the SEA Games, the ASEAN Para Games, the Asian Games, the Olympic Games, and others. However, the latest changes mean that the 2026 World Cup will no longer be part of this list, leaving only six major events still protected under the Must-Have criteria.

In addition to the World Cup’s removal, the updated list includes the SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, Olympic Games, and Paralympic Games. These six sports events are still deemed essential for general public access, with the NBTC aiming to preserve fairness in how these broadcasts are made available to Thai citizens, reported Spring News.

The removal of the World Cup from free TV is a significant shift, particularly for football fans. The decision reflects broader trends in the media landscape, where exclusive broadcasting rights for global events like the World Cup are increasingly sold to streaming services and private broadcasters. As such, the move could limit free access to the tournament, forcing viewers to turn to paid platforms.

The NBTC has indicated that this change is just one step in a broader effort to modernise broadcast standards and ensure the public has equal access to essential content. However, with concerns already mounting over the impact on public access to key events, the changes could spark debate over the future of sports broadcasting in Thailand.