Miss Universe and Miss Grand to star in Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival (video)

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Today

Pattaya is all set to celebrate its vibrant Wan Lai tradition with an exciting lineup of events, including star-studded parades and sacred ceremonies.

Three major cable TV stations have teamed up to promote the festivities, ensuring that locals and tourists can enjoy a safe and spectacular celebration.

Today, April 9, at Pattaya City Hall, representatives from three major cable TV networks—Sophon Cable TV, Pattaya Communications Co., Ltd., Bang Lamung Cable TV, and Thippamani Cable TV—met with Poramet Ngamphichet, the Mayor of Pattaya City, and Boonngam Lekcharoen, Director of the Education, Religion, and Culture Promotion Division of the Pattaya City Education Office.

The meeting focused on discussing plans for publicising and promoting Wan Lai Pattaya 2025, which will take place on April 18 and 19.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, April 18 at Lan Pho Na Kluea Public Park, where locals and tourists will gather for early morning blessings. The sacred religious ceremonies will include Buddhist chanting, offering rice and dried food to monks, and the traditional bathing of the Buddha image.

Following the ceremonies, the much-anticipated water-pouring ceremony will begin, allowing participants to seek blessings from the elderly and celebrate the joyous occasion.

The day will culminate with the magnificent flower float parade, which will be even more special this year with appearances from Miss Universe and Miss Grand, who will add a touch of glamour to the event.

On April 19, the celebrations will continue at Wat Chaimongkol (Royal Monastery) with another parade of flower floats and Buddha statues.

The festival will also feature a fun sand castle building activity on Pattaya Central Beach, as well as the participation of the final five contestants of Miss Thailand World.

The water festival will conclude with a sense of happiness, fun, and merit, leaving participants with unforgettable memories, reported Bangkok Today.

The three cable TV stations have pledged their support in promoting the festival, offering to help disseminate news and information about the event.

Their collaboration aims to ensure that the activities of Pattaya City reach a wide audience, building confidence in tourism and encouraging visitors to travel to Pattaya with peace of mind.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

