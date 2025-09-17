Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

Boys arrested after drugs found hidden in food packaging

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
588 1 minute read
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of livedoor news

Two Japanese teenagers were arrested at Fukuoka Airport after flying in from Thailand with 14 kilogrammes of cannabis extract disguised inside instant curry packets.

The 17 year old high school student from Kishiwada City in Osaka Prefecture, along with his 16 year old friend, was stopped by police after officers discovered 14kg of liquid containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their luggage. The drugs were divided into small bags, with each suspect carrying around 7kg.

The arrests were made on August 30, when the pair flew back separately from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Fukuoka. According to police, both teenagers had travelled to Thailand together two days earlier.

Investigators said the boys confessed to the charges during questioning. Officers believe they agreed to smuggle the drugs in exchange for compensation and are now examining possible links to a wider trafficking network.

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | News by Thaiger

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | News by Thaiger

A police spokesperson confirmed the unusual concealment method used in the attempted smuggling.

Related Articles

“The liquids were packed into bags and disguised inside instant curry packages.”

Japanese police consider cannabis and THC to be narcotics under the Narcotics Suppression Act, with penalties including imprisonment. The case has raised alarm due to the ages of the suspects, who remain in custody while the investigation continues.

According to J-doradic’s Facebook post, drug smuggling cases involving young people have attracted growing scrutiny in Japan, where strict narcotics laws stand in sharp contrast to more lenient cannabis policies abroad. The arrests underscore the dangers faced by those who attempt to exploit international travel routes, especially from Southeast Asia, for illicit trafficking.

In similar news, a former Asda manager from the UK has been jailed for attempting to smuggle more than 31kg of cannabis into the UK through Manchester Airport. The woman was sentenced to 20 months, with half to be served in custody. Border Force officers intercepted two suitcases on May 8 containing 31.25 kilogrammes of cannabis, despite her claims that they held tobacco.

Latest Thailand News
Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Villagers in Northeast Thailand demand monk disrobe over woman

3 hours ago
GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video)

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima man wins 12 million baht with lucky lottery bet

5 hours ago
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | Thaiger Bangkok News

People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

5 hours ago
Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps

7 hours ago
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

9 hours ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

9 hours ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

10 hours ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

10 hours ago
Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video)

10 hours ago
Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani

11 hours ago
XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining | Thaiger Business News

XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining

12 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas

13 hours ago
Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash

1 day ago
Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft

1 day ago
Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze

1 day ago
Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party | Thaiger Politics News

Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party

1 day ago
Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism

1 day ago
Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers | Thaiger Thailand News

Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers

1 day ago
Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands

1 day ago
Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi

1 day ago
NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims | Thaiger Politics News

NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims

1 day ago
Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room

1 day ago
Cannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
588 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.