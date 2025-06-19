Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

Pattaya’s golden days with Chinese tourists may be fading fast, and local tourism operators are sounding the alarm.

Once a firm favourite with Chinese travellers, Pattaya is now seeing a steady drop in visitors from the mainland, with Japan quickly emerging as their top choice instead. The shift is rattling Thailand’s tourism industry, where Chinese tourists have long made up one of the largest and most lucrative segments.

“Why aren’t Chinese tourists returning to Thailand? And why are they travelling to Japan more instead?” asked Yuttasak Supasorn, former Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

He outlined six reasons behind the worrying trend — and they don’t paint a pretty picture for Thailand.

1. Economic slowdown in China

A sluggish Chinese economy and tighter travel restrictions for civil servants have curbed overseas trips. Many middle-class travellers now prefer holidaying within China.

2. Japan’s yen wins on affordability

Since 2022, the yen has dropped 25% against the yuan, making Japan far more appealing to cost-conscious tourists. Meanwhile, Thailand’s rising living costs are undercutting its value-for-money appeal.

3. Safety concerns in Thailand

Japan enjoys a reputation for safety, while Thailand continues to suffer image damage from reports of crime, scams, and poor infrastructure. High-profile incidents — including a celebrity’s disappearance and a building collapse — haven’t helped. Thailand now ranks 92nd globally for safety, down from 88th.

4. Direct flights favour Japan

In 2024, direct flights from China to Japan have returned to pre-pandemic levels — around 500 weekly from Shanghai alone. Thailand sees only 200, with fewer options and longer layovers.

5. Japan’s shopping edge

Japan lures Chinese visitors with attractive tax-free shopping on luxury goods and electronics. In contrast, Thailand’s offerings remain focused on food and beaches, with fewer high-end options.

6. Niche tourism wins in Japan

China’s wealthier travellers now crave unique, personalised experiences. Japan delivers, while Thailand is often seen as a “beginner’s destination” lacking sophistication, reported Pattaya Mail.

“These are not just market shifts — they’re wake-up calls,” said Yuttasak.

For Pattaya and beyond, the message is clear: Thailand must urgently reboot its tourism strategy — or watch its most valuable visitors disappear.