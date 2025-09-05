Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination

One of the leading travel platforms, Agoda, ranked Khao Yai National Park as the second most popular rural destination in Asia for travellers seeking an escape from the city.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan announced today, September 5, that Agoda placed Khao Yai just behind the Cameron Highlands in Malaysia.

Other destinations included in the list are Puncak (Indonesia), Fujikawaguchiko (Japan), Kenting (Taiwan), Sapa (Vietnam), Munnar (India), and Pyeongchang (South Korea).

The ranking was based on rural destinations with populations not exceeding 50,000 across eight Asian countries, using accommodation search data from February 15 to August 15 this year.

The data reflects growing tourist interest in nature, local culture, a slower pace of life, and the tranquil atmosphere of mountains and hills.

During the announcement, Sasikarn stated…

“The fact that Khao Yai is recognised as one of Asia’s most popular destinations is a source of pride for Thailand. Khao Yai offers rich natural resources, forests, wildlife, waterfalls, and a variety of outdoor activities, suitable for both relaxation and adventure. It also boasts cultural attractions that reflect the charm of Thai identity, admired by travellers worldwide.”

She added that the government continues to promote natural and cultural tourism in order to raise international recognition, generate income, provide opportunities for local communities, and support the sustainable growth of Thailand’s tourism sector.

In addition to Agoda’s ranking, accommodation rental platform Airbnb recently released its 2025 Summer Travel Trends, listing Rawai Beach in Phuket as one of the world’s top foodie destinations.

The platform noted that travellers preferred Rawai Beach to the busier Patong Beach, which is more popular with tourists and luxury resorts. Local restaurants along Rawai Beach have gained attention for serving authentic local cuisine, catering to those seeking genuine food experiences rather than fine dining.

In August, Sasikarn also highlighted another national achievement, as U.S. News & World Report 2024 named Thailand the top travel destination in Asia for cultural heritage and eighth in the world overall.