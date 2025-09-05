Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote

Thailand’s House of Representatives has elected Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as the country’s 32nd prime minister.

The election followed the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Paetongtarn Shinawatra must step down as prime minister. During today’s session, Parliament debated under Section 159 of the Constitution before moving forward with the nomination process. Candidates required a majority backing from at least 247 out of 492 MPs.

Despite support for rival candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri from the Chartthaipattana Party (CTP) and his pledge to dissolve the House immediately if elected, Anutin secured enough votes to edge out his competitor. The CTP had earlier convened at its parliamentary office under party leader Varawut Silpa-archa, resolving to back Chaikasem, but ultimately their stance could not overcome Anutin’s wider coalition support.

Anutin is no stranger to politics. The eldest son of former Interior Minister Chawarat Charnvirakul, he holds an engineering degree from Hofstra University in the United States and a Mini MBA from Thammasat University. His political career spans nearly three decades, beginning in 1996 as an adviser to the foreign minister.

He went on to serve as deputy commerce minister and deputy health minister before being banned from politics for five years following the dissolution of Thai Rak Thai in 2006.

Returning to politics in 2012, he rose to lead the Bhumjaithai Party and later served as deputy prime minister and health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, he was deputy prime minister and interior minister in the government of Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Anutin’s premiership was secured with backing from the People’s Party (PP) and other allies, enabling him to form a minority government under a five-point memorandum of understanding (MOU). The agreement commits him to dissolving Parliament within four months, initiating a new constitution through an elected drafting assembly, and ensuring the PP remains in opposition, reported Bangkok Post and ฐานเศรษฐกิจ.

Looking ahead, Anutin has set out an 11-point policy agenda, including a 50,000 baht emergency loan scheme, expansion of electric transport, free dialysis centres in every district, and plans to attract 80 million tourists, generating 6 trillion baht by 2027.