Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach

A Japanese tourist drowned at Karon Beach, Phuket, shortly after arriving with his wife. Hikaru Oami, a 34 year old, was declared dead at Patong Hospital after being pulled from the water on June 28.

Police received notification of the incident around 12.30pm on June 28. Police Lieutenant Colonel Charas Lempan from Karon Police Station was informed by Patong Hospital about the death of the tourist. Despite efforts by rescue personnel to perform CPR, Oami was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Oami’s wife, 33 year old Aimi Oami, declined an autopsy, believing the cause of death was drowning. The couple had checked into a hotel on Patak Road on June 27, intending to stay until June 29. According to the hotel staff, they went swimming at Karon Beach on the morning of June 28, though the exact time of the incident is unknown, reported The Phuket News.

Police have documented the case and contacted the Japanese Embassy to assist. Oami’s body has been released to his wife for religious ceremonies.

In similar news, an Australian tourist sadly lost his life to drowning on May 6 near Phuket’s Racha Island after entering the sea while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The 22 year old was briefly revived with CPR but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

The incident occurred around 2.28pm, when the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (Pearl Centre) was alerted to the emergency off Koh Racha Yai, a popular snorkelling and diving spot. The report came from the owner of the Marinda 2 tour boat, which had been operating the trip.

According to news.com.au, the tourist entered the water while intoxicated and was pulled under by strong currents, unable to resurface or make it back to the boat.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation swiftly responded to the incident by deploying the rescue vessel Andaman Pearl 5.