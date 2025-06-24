DSI appeals to Frenchman for unsolved 2007 murder of Japanese woman

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is seeking the cooperation of a foreign national, believed to be a Frenchman, who may hold key information in the unsolved murder case of a Japanese woman in Sukhothai, which occurred 18 years ago.

The victim, 27 year old Tomoko Kawashita, was found dead at the historic Saphan Hin Temple in Sukhothai on November 25, 2007. She had sustained a fatal wound to her throat, and her belongings were missing.

Initial police investigations focused on a Japanese man close to the victim. However, he refused to cooperate with officers and left Thailand the day after Kawashita’s body was discovered. He also declined to provide DNA samples for testing.

In a bid to identify the perpetrator, Thai forensics collected DNA samples from 379 Thai men in the locality. None of the samples matched the evidence. A deeper analysis of the DNA profile suggested that the suspect was likely a foreigner.

The DSI later took over the case and last year offered a reward of 2 million baht for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the latest update from the DSI today, June 24, officers identified a European tourist who may have valuable information regarding Kawashita’s murder. They are appealing for the man to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.

The DSI noted that the man would be eligible for the reward if his information significantly advances the case.

According to the official DSI Facebook page, the man was believed to be between 35 and 40 years old at the time of the incident, making him approximately 53 to 58 years old today. He was present at the historic site on the same day Kawashita was killed.

Witnesses described him as wearing a black T-shirt and black nylon shorts. He was between 170 and 180 centimetres tall, with pale skin, an oval face, dark brown or black eyes, a black or brown skinhead haircut, and a black beard. He had no visible tattoos or piercings.

The man spoke English with a French accent, leading investigators to believe he is of French nationality.

On the day of the incident, the man reportedly rented a black and blue Honda Click motorcycle from a Coffee Club store in central Sukhothai between 7am and 8am, using his passport as collateral.

Investigators believe he was travelling in Thailand with his European girlfriend, described as having shoulder- or back-length curly blonde hair. She was seen wearing a white tank top and a long yellow tie-dye skirt.

The couple was staying at the Old City Guesthouse, also known as Vitoon Guesthouse, on Jarod Withi Road in central Sukhothai. They were believed to have left the province for Chiang Mai on November 25 or 26, 2007.

The DSI is urging the Frenchman or anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts to contact Suwapit Manopas, Director of the Investigation, Tracking and Intelligence Centre at DSI, via telephone at 02-8319-8888 (Ext. 50413) or email at chalermphon_ma@dsi.go.th and pind.wg.dsi@gmail.com.